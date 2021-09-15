Reports have emerged that BAT sabotaged competitors in South Africa and in Zimbabwe, and paid a bribe to the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zikhona Ndlebe | Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter OrganisationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dominic Majola, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and AdministrationLISTEN TO PODCAST
David Frost | CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST