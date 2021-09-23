ConCourt judgement tells UNISA that they have to offer Afrikaans as a medium.

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
View all Local
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Politics
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Business
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
ConCourt judgement tells UNISA that they have to offer Afrikaans as a medium.

ConCourt judgement tells UNISA that they have to offer Afrikaans as a medium.

23 September 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Alana Bailey | Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

COSATU Media Briefing tomorrow( 05 October 2021) to communicate the details of a National Stay Away/ Strike that is planned for Thursday( 07 October 2021.

5 October 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Numsa to strike over salary increase dispute- National Engineering Strike which is starting on the 5th of October 2021.

5 October 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola | Spokesperson at Numsa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams yesterday welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling confirming that the Gauteng provincial government erred in placing the metro under administration last year.

5 October 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Randall Williams - Tshwane Executive Mayor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Independent Electoral Commission says it's not to blame for the absence of ActionSA's name on ward ballots. It says the party did not register an abbreviated name or acronym.

5 October 2021 12:45 PM

Guest:  Sy Mamabolo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After various delays the trial against former EC MEC Sindiswa Gomba delayed yet again.

5 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SCA dismisses Jason Rohde's conviction appeal but his sentence has been reduced to 15 years.

5 October 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CASAC pleased with re-run of Constitutional Court interviews - the process is much more fairer and Who are the 8 chosen candidates running for the Chief justice position?

5 October 2021 12:22 PM

Guests: Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Struggles with Albinism Terry-Ann Adams Author of the truly brilliant, Those Who Live in Cages

4 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy releases joint preliminary UPL compliance profile report.

4 October 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Barbara Creecy - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: Leaks provide information about some of the worlds biggest leaders, offshore accounts, hidden riches.

4 October 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Latashia Naidoo, investigative journalist, and producer for Carte Blanche

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Local

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Local

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

SADC won't tolerate terrorism: Ramaphosa

5 October 2021 8:03 PM

Unicef SA: SA youth suffer from mental health, but don’t know where to seek help

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA