9 Durban cops have been arrested and are currently getting their fingerprints taken in connection with allegations of torture, murder and kidnapping.

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 12:10 What can we make of the SIU report on Digital Vibes? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

Today at 12:15 Audio: SIU responds to release of digital vibes report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:23 DA to respond to release of Digital Vibes report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:27 The High Court in Pretoria hears the Zondo Commission’s application for extension. The commission is granted three more months. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 12:37 Alleged middleman in Transnet & Trillian corruption case nabbed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:41 To position how progressive retirement funds, like FundsAtWork, offer employees the opportunity to leverage their retirement fund savings to obtain a loan for the purchase of a property and property improvements. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration

Today at 12:45 SANCO youth home coming for Former president jacob Zuma at Nkandla. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:52 Minister of Water and Sanitation visits Cape Town Communities to assess the status of water and sanitation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 12:56 Weather Update: Stormy weather expected in various parts of the country. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

Today at 15:50 The Burns Unit at Bara Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Unit

Today at 17:10 ActionSA 2021 Local Government Election Manifesto Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What two decades of innovation looks like from Google's vantage point The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

