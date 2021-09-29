To position how progressive retirement funds, like FundsAtWork, offer employees the opportunity to leverage their retirement fund savings to obtain a loan for the purchase of a property and property improvements

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Health Ministry responds to SIU report findings and recommendation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with media post ANC manifesto launch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:15
Audio: Zweli Mkhize resigning as Health Minister was honourable- Ramaphosa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Deputy Police Minister leads ministerial Imbizo in Gugulethu
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Community memebers from Zululand disrupt business breakfast held by the Distric Mayor in Durban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:37
GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Thomas, Analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
Today at 12:41
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu hosts a symposium on rape, sexual violence and teenage pregnancy in Delft, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. SANBS appeals for help.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khensani Mahlangu - Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Today at 18:13
capitec results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me Former minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene speaks about his childhood, government portfolios and how the axing by Zuma affected him. 30 September 2021 11:40 AM
'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent' Wits University head of surgery professor Martin Smith gives more insight on the new Burns Unit that will be built. 30 September 2021 7:28 AM
'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings The report shows how members of the former minister’s family and his close associates benefited from the irregular contract. 30 September 2021 6:29 AM
View all Local
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore 29 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:20 AM
Funny moment as delivery guy hurls Amazon package onto customer's roof Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:17 AM
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
To position how progressive retirement funds, like FundsAtWork, offer employees the opportunity to leverage their retirement fund savings to obtain a loan for the purchase of a property and property improvements

To position how progressive retirement funds, like FundsAtWork, offer employees the opportunity to leverage their retirement fund savings to obtain a loan for the purchase of a property and property improvements

29 September 2021 12:56 PM

Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Weather Update: Stormy weather expected in various parts of the country.

29 September 2021 1:12 PM

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

29 September 2021 1:09 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister of Water and Sanitation visits Cape Town Communities to assess the status of water and sanitation.

29 September 2021 1:03 PM

Kevin Brandt,  Eyewitness News  reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The High Court in Pretoria hears the Zondo Commission’s application for extension.

29 September 2021 12:41 PM

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA to respond to release of Digital Vibes report.

29 September 2021 12:26 PM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes.

29 September 2021 12:19 PM

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist Daily Maverick; Scorpio 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity fund releases its annual results and details how covid-19 donations were spent.

28 September 2021 1:21 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK and SA government experts meet to discuss covid-19.

28 September 2021 1:18 PM

Dr Glenda Gray, the CEO of the SA Medical Research Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mathapane

28 September 2021 1:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nene: I didn’t know that my Gupta meetings response will come back to haunt me

Local

'Burns is 'disease of poverty', Bara unit will help people from continent'

Local

'He served the nation well' - Ramaphosa defends Mkhize despite SIU findings

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Minister Phaahla responds to SIU report into Digital Vibes

30 September 2021 10:44 AM

Warning of severe thunderstorms for parts of SA

30 September 2021 10:43 AM

Eskom experiencing a lot of outages in Gauteng due to heavy rains

30 September 2021 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA