Cold wet weather persists in some provinces

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night The power utility said stage 2 load shedding would start at 9pm on Thursday and end at 5am on Friday, then on Friday at 9pm and en... 7 October 2021 6:41 PM
View all Local
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Cold wet weather persists in some provinces

Cold wet weather persists in some provinces

1 October 2021 12:57 PM

Lehlohonolo Thobela - Forecaster- SAWS 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Mandy's book of the week: Joining the Dots: An unauthorised biography of Pravin Gordhan.

7 October 2021 1:09 PM

Guests: Chris Whitfield | Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers

Jonathan Ancer | at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

David Mabuza Deputy President campaigns for the ANC in Tshwane.

7 October 2021 1:06 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader explains the importance of Independant candidates.

7 October 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO introduces a life changing malaria vaccine for children at risk.

7 October 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye Malaria

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police commissioner Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice- Department yet to confirm.

7 October 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COSATU commences nationwide strike.

7 October 2021 12:26 PM

Guests: Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uproar over a R15-million sports facility built in the Eastern Cape.

6 October 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MEC Maile briefs members of the media on concourt judgement regarding city of Tshwane

6 October 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Action SA briefing on IEC Court challenge.

6 October 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent candidates sign the people’s pledge.

6 October 2021 12:37 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

Why police commissioner Sitole was not suspended earlier

Local

DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

EWN Highlights

Cosatu confident it put enough pressure on govt to reconsider wage hikes

7 October 2021 7:51 PM

There's been a leadership crisis at SAPS for a long time - researcher

7 October 2021 7:38 PM

Happy 90th birthday: Tutu celebrated as an icon who has always restored hope

7 October 2021 7:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA