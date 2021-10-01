Cold wet weather persists in some provinces

Lehlohonolo Thobela - Forecaster- SAWS
Guests: Chris Whitfield | Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers
Jonathan Ancer | at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye MalariaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guest: Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST