Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Guest: Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Eldered De Klerk, policing expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Chris Whitfield | Author at Paper Tiger: Iqbal Survé and the downfall of Independent Newspapers
Jonathan Ancer | at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodbye MalariaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST