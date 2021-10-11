Sports Wrap!

Guest: Cato Louw
Guest: Mac MaharajLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dominic Majola, EWN ReporteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the GiversLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST