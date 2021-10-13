The history of violence, assanations and politcal killings in Mpumalanga.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuusen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gare... 24 October 2021 9:46 AM
Things to do when changing jobs to guard your financial security Certified financial planner Paul Roelefse says you need to keep your retirement fund intact. 24 October 2021 8:47 AM
Understanding the benefits of Ozone therapy Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Salvagente founder Chris Porter about Ozone therapy about what it is. 24 October 2021 8:12 AM
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake' Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challe... 23 October 2021 7:45 AM
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service deliv... 22 October 2021 4:37 PM
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage. 22 October 2021 1:54 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle. 22 October 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The history of violence, assanations and politcal killings in Mpumalanga.

The history of violence, assanations and politcal killings in Mpumalanga.

13 October 2021 12:29 PM

Guest: Sizwe sama Yende, City Press Mpumalanga Bureau Chief


Lucio Trentini

22 October 2021 1:03 PM

Ray White standing in:

COST OF THE ENGINEERING STRIKE

RETIRED GENERAL KEITH MOKOAPE

22 October 2021 12:57 PM

Ray White standing in:

MK VETS

SUSAN BOOYSEN IS VISITING AND EMERITUS PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND

22 October 2021 12:52 PM

Ray White standing in:

PARTIES MAKE FINAL PUSH 

LIESL LOUW-VAUDRAN, SENIOR RESEARCHER, INSTITUTE FOR SECURITY STUDIES

22 October 2021 12:38 PM

Ray White standing in:

ESWATINI – SECURITY STUDIES 

BIANCA VAN ASWEGEN, NATIONAL COORDINATOR FOR MISSING CHILDREN SA

22 October 2021 12:24 PM

Ray White standing in:

POLOKWANE BROTHERS – KIDNAPPING 

THANDO KUBHEKA, EWN Reporter

22 October 2021 12:18 PM

Ray White standing in:

JUDGMENT DAY FOR 'KILLER COP' NOMIA ROSEMARY NDLOVU

Mandy's book of the week: Native Merchants by Phakamisa Ndzamela.

21 October 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Phakamisa Ndzamela

Mandatory vaccination in the workplace: considerations for employers.

21 October 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Brett Abrahams | Senior Associate In The Employment & Employee Benefits Practice at At Webber Wentzel

The search for Four brothers who were kidnapped in Polokwane continues

21 October 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Yusuf Abraamjee

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigning in the Western Cape.

21 October 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen

Local Politics

Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

Lifestyle

Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC to investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KZN - Mabuza

24 October 2021 4:24 PM

Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after Sahpra HIV fears

24 October 2021 3:14 PM

Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

24 October 2021 2:12 PM

