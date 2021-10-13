Groote Schuur hospital launching robotic surgery - This is the first state hospital in Africa to offer it.

Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Ray White standing in:
COST OF THE ENGINEERING STRIKE
Ray White standing in:
MK VETS
Ray White standing in:
PARTIES MAKE FINAL PUSH
Ray White standing in:
ESWATINI – SECURITY STUDIES
Ray White standing in:
POLOKWANE BROTHERS – KIDNAPPING
Ray White standing in:
JUDGMENT DAY FOR 'KILLER COP' NOMIA ROSEMARY NDLOVU
Guest: Phakamisa NdzamelaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brett Abrahams | Senior Associate In The Employment & Employee Benefits Practice at At Webber WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yusuf AbraamjeeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST