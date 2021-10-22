Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 18:08
Local Elections: What happened at the polls today?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:13
Analyses of the local elections
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)
Today at 18:15
Transnet's record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 18:39
Squid Game cryptocurrency rockets then plummets damp squib. What should you know about this
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY's Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
SUSAN BOOYSEN IS VISITING AND EMERITUS PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND

SUSAN BOOYSEN IS VISITING AND EMERITUS PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND

22 October 2021 12:52 PM

Ray White standing in:

PARTIES MAKE FINAL PUSH 


Naledi Pandor flys the flag high for SA at the G20 Rome summit.

1 November 2021 1:08 PM

Naledi Pandor- Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Exclusive: EWN visits family on slain ANC Councillor, Tshepo Motaung.

1 November 2021 1:02 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Newzroom Afrika journalist detained by police during elections coverage

1 November 2021 12:58 PM

Katy Katopodis, the News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains what happened

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tommy Makhode | Director-General at Department of Home Affairs

1 November 2021 12:51 PM

Tommy Makhode | Director-General  at Department of Home Affairs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

1 November 2021 12:45 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charlotte Kilbane | at Primedia Broadcasting

1 November 2021 12:41 PM

Local Governement Elections underway in CPT,  our EWN team brings us the latest update. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Voting Day scene setter

1 November 2021 12:36 PM

Mandy out and about speaking to voters in Joubert Park. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

29 October 2021 1:01 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu)

29 October 2021 12:58 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

29 October 2021 12:57 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHANGE party not happy with PR ballot paper changes

1 November 2021 5:14 PM

Politics

'We expect EFF to have an even bigger role in coalitions this time around'

1 November 2021 3:55 PM

Politics

Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations

1 November 2021 12:00 PM

Local

John Hlophe not shortlisted for chief justice post - report

1 November 2021 5:59 PM

1 November 2021 5:59 PM

Govt urged to revoke Rheinmetall Denel Munition's operating licence

1 November 2021 5:44 PM

1 November 2021 5:44 PM

It's exams vs voting for South African matriculants

1 November 2021 4:41 PM

1 November 2021 4:41 PM

