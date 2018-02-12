Marikana leaders' trial resumes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South Afr... 3 February 2021 3:43 PM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Politics
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Marikana leaders' trial resumes

Marikana leaders' trial resumes

12 February 2018 12:33 PM

RAy talks to Greg Marinovich | Author Murder at Small Koppie: The Real Story of the Marikana Massacre


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Portfolio Committee on Health Briefing

3 February 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Australia's Test tour of South Africa postponed

3 February 2021 1:37 PM

Guest: Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA condemns detention of Myanmar leaders.

3 February 2021 1:37 PM

Guest: Ambassador Anil Sooklal Deputy Director-General responsible for Asia and the Middle East, DIRCO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Development responds: ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.

3 February 2021 1:36 PM

Guest: Isabella Sekawana, Acting DDG for Welfare Services and Rex Molefe, Chairperson of Social Dev. ECD Inter-Sectoral Integrated Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mkhize launches Electronic Vaccine Data System - here’s how it will work.

3 February 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture Commission to lay criminal complaint against Jacob Zuma By An Wentzel• 3 February 2021 Former president Jacob Zuma told the Zondo Commission that the inquiry was merely the culmination of an anti-Zuma narrative spanning nearly 30 year

3 February 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN scientist finds new way of growing new Covid-19 variant in groundbreaking research.

2 February 2021 2:32 PM

Guest: Sandile Cele, Medical student at the University of KZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg EMS urges caution as rains continue.

2 February 2021 1:19 PM

Guest: Nana Radebe-Kgiba - Johannesburg EMS spokesperson and Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ECD centers: The Save Our ECD Workforce Campaign is massively concerned about the radio silence and lack of transparency around the ECD stimulus package.

2 February 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Ruby Motaung - Executive Director For Training and Resources in early Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Commission continues to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the Former Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Ms Zukiswa Rantho

2 February 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

Sport

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

EWN Highlights

KwaDukuza man (22) sentenced to life imprisonment for raping elderly woman

3 February 2021 8:47 PM

3 February 2021 8:34 PM

3 February 2021 8:34 PM

3 February 2021 8:33 PM

3 February 2021 8:33 PM

