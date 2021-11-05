A look at how collapsed municipalities in the North West voted.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How parents can help students remain focused during exams The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in thei... 6 November 2021 11:06 AM
It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom Power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is within budget at the moment of the diesel bill at about R4-billion... 6 November 2021 10:59 AM
Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims. 6 November 2021 8:59 AM
View all Local
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voti... 5 November 2021 5:47 PM
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years' Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance. 5 November 2021 12:05 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
I wanna take my music beyond borders and see what's out there - Samantha Mogwe The Botswana musician told Azania Mosaka that sometimes artists get very comfortable in their bubble of creating amazing music but... 6 November 2021 10:24 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all World
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
A look at how collapsed municipalities in the North West voted.

A look at how collapsed municipalities in the North West voted.

5 November 2021 12:46 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

5 November 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, Founder of The Good things guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

5 November 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cop accused killer Normia Ndlovu sentencing proceedings start today.

5 November 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo | EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bail application for 6 men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

5 November 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Did the media play a big role in these elections? Was it balanced and fair?

5 November 2021 12:39 PM

Guest: William Bird, Director- Media Monitoring Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Audio: Eskom announces load shedding from 11:00 into the weekend.

5 November 2021 12:31 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we deem elections free and fair and can we say that these elections were?

5 November 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wrap and analysis on the LGE’s election and the elections and analysis for us- Prof Maluleke says Jesus is slowly making his way back.

5 November 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Damon Galgut's publisher Fourie Botha says Galgut’s publisher Fourie Botha describes how galgut feels about this big win.

4 November 2021 1:09 PM

Guest: Fourie Botha, publisher for local fiction at PRH

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom

Local

'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'

Local

There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Free State Education Department 'horrified' at school stabbings, deaths

6 November 2021 2:44 PM

Four people dead in Limpopo head-on crash

6 November 2021 1:27 PM

Several wounded in knife attack on German train

6 November 2021 1:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA