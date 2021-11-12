Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Water Disurptions affect Gauteng Province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:10
Audio: Contingency plans in gauteng hospitals for planned water interruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng
Today at 12:15
ANC staff embark on a nationwide picket over salaries.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 12:23
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Audio: Clement Manyathela speaks to the department of sports, arts and culture on its withdrawal of support to Miss SA pageant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 18:08
Heineken and Distell merger
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Vodacom results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODLET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Lwazi Bam (Deloitte)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel' Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson for the sports, arts and culture minister, explains why they withdrew their support for Miss SA or... 15 November 2021 10:27 AM
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency. 15 November 2021 7:52 AM
It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water Johannesburg Water operations general manager Etienne Hugo says over time systems need to be maintained. 15 November 2021 7:18 AM
View all Local
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year. 14 November 2021 4:58 PM
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony. 14 November 2021 4:23 PM
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:25 AM
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports Wrap!

Sports Wrap!

12 November 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

E-hailing drivers are marching to parliament demanding government intervention.

12 November 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government fails to make commitement on the future of e-tolls.

12 November 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation holds an anti-corruption picket in Braamfontein.

12 November 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Dr Fazel Randera - Kathrada Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Minister Joe Phaahla briefed the country on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.

12 November 2021 12:40 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rand Water asks Gauteng residents not to fill up bottles in preparation for next week's 54-hour water disruption.

12 November 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer Joburg Water

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerned residents in Gauteng march at Eskom Mega Watt Park, demand that De Rutyer resigns.

12 November 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom updates media where Eskom’s management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.

12 November 2021 12:24 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former President FW de Klerk Dies at 85

11 November 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Pallo Jordan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BREAKING NEWS: Former President FW De Klerk dies at age 85

11 November 2021 12:50 PM

Guest: Dave Steward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel'

Local

It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water

Local

We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO

Politics Local

Uber, Bolt addressing drivers' concerns - WC Transport MEC Mitchell

15 November 2021 10:59 AM

Prasa starting to stabilise and rebuilding infrastructure - Matthews

15 November 2021 10:42 AM

After five postponements, Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court

15 November 2021 10:27 AM

