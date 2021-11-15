Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- foot problems
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Gugu Njoko, podiatrist
Today at 12:05
Democratic Alliance gives update on coalition talks for hung Gauteng metros.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The EFF addresses the media at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
SASRIA hosts a progress update media briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:27
Three more arrested on VBS bank scandal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, HAWKS Spokesperson.
Today at 12:41
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Gauteng water shedding update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Western Cape Government urges residents to also use water sparingly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James-Brent Styan, Local Government Spokesperson.
Today at 12:56
Police shoot dead a man in the head by during argument at Misty Hills hotel.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
David Hurwitz CEO Transaction Capital on results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
Hendrik du Toit on NinetyOne Results??? [NOT SURE IF THIS IS CONFIRMED]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 says farewell to Azania and welcomes the return of a familiar voice 702 bids farewell to Azania Mosaka and welcomes Relebogile Mabotja back. 16 November 2021 10:05 AM
'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part' Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says they have partnered with various stakeholders to fight crime in the Johanne... 15 November 2021 5:02 PM
CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine Azania Mosaka speaks to Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Cameron Morajane about the cases before th... 15 November 2021 4:10 PM
View all Local
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini' People's United Democratic Movement SG Wandile Dludlu says the situation has not changed since the SADC visit in the kingdom. 16 November 2021 7:55 AM
DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor' Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not m... 15 November 2021 4:57 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
702 says farewell to Azania and welcomes the return of a familiar voice 702 bids farewell to Azania Mosaka and welcomes Relebogile Mabotja back. 16 November 2021 10:05 AM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.

Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.

15 November 2021 12:48 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap!

15 November 2021 1:08 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni inquest continues.

15 November 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces

15 November 2021 12:56 PM

Guest; Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.

15 November 2021 12:35 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC staff embark on a nationwide picket over salaries.

15 November 2021 12:27 PM

Guest: Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Disurptions affect Gauteng Province and Contingency plans in gauteng hospitals for planned water interruption.

15 November 2021 12:19 PM

Guests: Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap!

12 November 2021 1:11 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers are marching to parliament demanding government intervention.

12 November 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government fails to make commitement on the future of e-tolls.

12 November 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

702 says farewell to Azania and welcomes the return of a familiar voice

Local Entertainment Lifestyle Opinion

We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU

Politics

'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: DA's Steenhuisen gives update on coalition talks

16 November 2021 10:46 AM

Twin Uganda explosions 'an attack', some injuries: police

16 November 2021 10:43 AM

WATCH LIVE: Life Esidimeni inquest continues in Pretoria High Court

16 November 2021 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA