Gift of the Givers asists areas hit by recent floods in George.

Latest Local
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Reflections of 15 years since first gay marriage in SA Scope executive director Anzio Jacobs says 1 December 2006 was a momentous day. 1 December 2021 5:56 PM
Unemployment rate in SA increases to 34.9% in 3rd quarter Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says the unemployment rate of black women is sitting at 41% higher than national average. 30 November 2021 1:00 PM
'It's an easy decision, we don't know why Gov is taking long to scrap e-tolls' Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage reflects on why the system needs to be removed. 30 November 2021 8:02 AM
Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley University of Stellenbosch Centre for Medical Ethics and Law director Prof Keymanthri Moodley elaborates further on vaccines. 29 November 2021 12:59 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Don't think obstacle, think entrepreneurial with Bidvest Bank Bidvest Bank is an entrepreneurial bank that aims to change the way people and businesses view financial solutions. 1 December 2021 2:20 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave". 29 November 2021 8:10 PM
Get it all this summer with DStv Premium DStv Premium is taking care of you this summer by offering you a streaming package for only R699 for this festive season! 29 November 2021 7:23 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Rami Chuene's thread on a woman mistreating her domestic worker goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Natasha Thahane explaining how she received funding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 December 2021 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Harrowing moment as elephant attacking safari car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 November 2021 8:27 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Gift of the Givers asists areas hit by recent floods in George.

Gift of the Givers asists areas hit by recent floods in George.

23 November 2021 1:03 PM

Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers 


State capture commission resumes.

1 December 2021 1:04 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

This World AIDS Day, we are dealing with the triple pandemics of HIV/AIDS, TB and COVID.

1 December 2021 12:58 PM

Guest: Dr Ernest Darkoh, who is founding partner of the BroadReach Group

Urgent interdict to block Shell’s wild coast seismic survey.

1 December 2021 12:53 PM

Guest: Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWN

South Africans shocked by embattled national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole's statements during July civil unrest hearings.

1 December 2021 12:42 PM

Guest: Mpho Kwinika, Independent Policing Union of South Africa General Secretary

Accountability Now says NPA is dragging their feet in investigating and prosecuting several high-profile cases.

1 December 2021 12:38 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu testifies at SAHRC hearings into the July civil unrest.

1 December 2021 12:31 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

Shift in demographics worring, this as more children being admitted with COVID19 symptoms to hospital.

1 December 2021 12:26 PM

Guest: Rudo Mathivha, Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath.

SECTION27 applying to intervene in the ACDP case - vaccinations for adolescents must continue so schools can reopen fully and safely!

30 November 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Faranaaz Veriava head of the education rights programme at SECTION27

High Court admits Freedom Under Law into Hlophe gross misconduct case.

30 November 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law

Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey announcement.

30 November 2021 12:45 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

Increased number of kids under five admitted in COVID-19 ICU at Bara Hospital

Local

Former Gauteng Health chief on PPE scandal: 'CFO said MEC wants his own people'

Local

'COVID-19 has brought significant challenges in fight against HIV/Aids'

Local

Parly ‘comfortable’ with DBE’s preparedness for 2022 academic year

1 December 2021 8:33 PM

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing

1 December 2021 8:23 PM

‘Nothing short of abusive,’ says Shell on court bid to stop its seismic testing

1 December 2021 7:38 PM

