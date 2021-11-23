FIFA set to make decision on Bafana Bafana's fate.

Ace Ncobo, Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) General Manager
Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ernest Darkoh, who is founding partner of the BroadReach GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpho Kwinika, Independent Policing Union of South Africa General SecretaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability NowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudo Mathivha, Head of Intensive Care at Chris Hani Baragwanath.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Faranaaz Veriava head of the education rights programme at SECTION27LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST