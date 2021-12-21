Update: Placement of junior doctors for community service and internships still an issue

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
BREAKING NEWS: Fire erupts in Parliament, National Assembly affected City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 5am about the fire. 2 January 2022 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa: Archbishop Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience Read the full eulogy by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 1 January 2022 12:39 PM
Reverend Michael Nuttall: The Arch prayed anywhere and everywhere Read Bishop Michael Nuttall's moving sermon delivered at the funeral of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. 1 January 2022 11:39 AM
View all Local
WC govt calls for end of National State of Disaster Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the country needs to normalise how it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. 31 December 2021 12:59 PM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Why South Africans choose wine and gin over beer BrandMapp Director Brandon De Kock gives details of their latest survey that show South Africans prefer wine and gin this festive... 30 December 2021 6:06 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Update: Placement of junior doctors for community service and internships still an issue

Update: Placement of junior doctors for community service and internships still an issue

21 December 2021 1:16 PM

Guest: Dr Muhammed Sheik, Spokesperson, Junior Doctors Association of South Africa (JUDASA)


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports Wrap

31 December 2021 1:07 PM

Guest: Anthony Teixeira, EWN Sports Anchor

Beach goers urged to be safe as thousands descend on SA beaches on New Years

31 December 2021 1:05 PM

Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)

Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE

31 December 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson

Traffic authorities intensifying law enforcement ahead of New Year celebrations

31 December 2021 12:47 PM

Guest: Simon Zwane | Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation

SAPS operations underway ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

31 December 2021 12:36 PM

Guest: Brigadier Vish Naidoo | National spokesperson at SAPS

Western Cape government calls for end of National State of Disaster

31 December 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Government announces easing of level 1 lockdown restrictions, including lifting curfew

31 December 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 

Thunderstorms to persist across the country with lightning, flooding, and small hail on the cards

30 December 2021 1:03 PM

Guest: Wayne Venter, Meteorologist, South African Weather Service

Nelson Mandela facing water crisis

30 December 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Barry Martin, Director: Water & Sanitation at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality

Palestinian president meets Israeli defense minister in rare trip

30 December 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Naeem Jeenah | Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Victims turned activists: Iraqi women battle abuse

2 January 2022 9:09 AM

COVID’s Omicron plunges US airports into chaos as 2,700 flights canned

2 January 2022 8:58 AM

Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa

2 January 2022 7:50 AM

