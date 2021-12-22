Vaccination drive of undocumented communities against Covid-19

Guest: Professor Debashis Basu, head of the Department of Public Health Medicine
Guest: Anthony Teixeira, EWN Sports AnchorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Simon Zwane | Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management CorporationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brigadier Vish Naidoo | National spokesperson at SAPSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Venter, Meteorologist, South African Weather ServiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barry Martin, Director: Water & Sanitation at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan MunicipalityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Naeem Jeenah | Executive Director at Afro Middle East CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST