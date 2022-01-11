Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - finding gems in cheap unstable markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for t... 24 January 2022 4:34 PM
How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi explains how the programme works. 24 January 2022 3:38 PM
COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees Executive Director Wits Reproductive Health, HIV Institute and SAPRA Board chairperson Helen Rees weighs in on mandatory vaccines 25 January 2022 7:52 AM
Centralisation of SSA will make it easier to abuse - Prof Jane Duncan Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Journalism professor Jane Duncan on concerns over the State Security Agency. 25 January 2022 7:29 AM
'Many well-known leaders will join ActionSA this year' as Bongani Baloyi arrives ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says a number of people are joining the party and more are coming. 24 January 2022 5:09 PM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 7:19 PM
Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 January 2022 8:31 AM
Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 January 2022 8:28 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

11 January 2022 12:19 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter


Sports Wrap!

24 January 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tension continues to brew as Eskom applies for 20% hike increase.

24 January 2022 1:00 PM

Guest: Mike Rossouw | CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fire that broke out at Air Force Base Waterkloof has been extinguished.

24 January 2022 12:51 PM

Guest: Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Action SA announces new member- Former Midvaal Mayor- Bongani Baloyi.

24 January 2022 12:44 PM

Guest: Lerato Ngobeni, Action SA National Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deputy principal shot dead in Thembisa, tensions remain high.

24 January 2022 12:35 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC announces a new task team led by the Top 6 to address matters of State Capture.

24 January 2022 12:27 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA's Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz has been suspended on accusations of sexual assault.

24 January 2022 12:22 PM

Guest: Jason Felix 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading the good news

21 January 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

21 January 2022 12:57 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World Bank has approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa

21 January 2022 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Visiting Professor at Wits Business School about the approved development policy loan from the World Bank to assist with Covid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Centralisation of SSA will make it easier to abuse - Prof Jane Duncan

Politics

COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees

Politics

'Many well-known leaders will join ActionSA this year' as Bongani Baloyi arrives

Politics

Two women hospitalised after being injured in Ferndale hit-and-run

25 January 2022 7:59 AM

Minister Motshekga expected to visit family of slain Phomolong deputy principal

25 January 2022 7:50 AM

Citing confidentiality, Winde refuses to give details of claims against Fritz

25 January 2022 7:29 AM

