NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Black Skin - The Definitive Skincare Guide
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dija Ayodele
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Banking Fraud
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Reana Steyn, South African Ombudsman for Banking Services
Today at 16:10
President warned against Basic Income Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever - chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:20
Volkswagen has an advanced driving school - How do you know if you are a bad driver?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Eskom Performance Update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:09
[CONFIRMED] Interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Kanonkop Purchases Neighbouring Laibach Wine Estate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann Krige
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : How to decide when to sell a share that has lost money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement. 27 January 2022 11:21 AM
'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train' Former Blue Train manager now turned whistleblower Herbert Prinsloo reflects on why he was fired from the luxury train. 27 January 2022 8:07 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive... 27 January 2022 1:22 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues Bongani Bingwa chats to Conservationist Fred Daniel on the court case at the Pretoria High Court. 26 January 2022 8:42 AM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
In ? we trust For a growing group of people that answer is no-one 26 January 2022 7:15 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement. 27 January 2022 11:21 AM
People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2022 8:34 AM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.

NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.

11 January 2022 12:26 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director


Exclusive Interview with Holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal.

27 January 2022 1:04 PM

Ella Blumenthal 

Tshegofatso Pule's case resumes in the Johannesburg High Court.

27 January 2022 12:47 PM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter 

NICD asks South Africans to not be alarmed at new variant- no cause for concern’.

27 January 2022 12:44 PM

Dr Jinal Bhiman - Principal medical scientist at the NICD. 

The Democratic Alliance launches court action compelling Basic Education to end rotational learning.

27 January 2022 12:36 PM

John Steenhuisen- DA leader 

The Public Protector South Africa confirms receipt of Executive Ethics complaint against the President.

27 January 2022 12:28 PM

Oupa Segwale | Spokesperson  at Office of the Public Protector 

Tensions are high as the City of Johannesburg council sit for a third time. Security is said to be tighter.

27 January 2022 12:24 PM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist  

IPID confirms that they have registered a criminal case against National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole this after he failed to cooperate with its investigation into the murder Charl Kinnear.

27 January 2022 12:19 PM

Grace Langa, IPID spokesperson 

Ad industry complaints has Google changing its cookie policy

26 January 2022 1:08 PM

Guest: Stephen Ambrose -  Technology Editor and contributor to Business Brief

The Western cape Education Department yet to place 3000 learners.

26 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

The trial of the the man accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues.

26 January 2022 12:45 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse

Politics

Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene

Local Entertainment

'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train'

Local

EWN Highlights

Man shot multiple times in Umhlanga

27 January 2022 12:52 PM

Malawi leader names new cabinet, retains most ministers he fired 27 January 2022 12:42 PM

27 January 2022 12:42 PM

City of Johannesburg set for third attempt to elect committee chairpersons 27 January 2022 12:26 PM

27 January 2022 12:26 PM

