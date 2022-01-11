CPT law enforcement officer who allegedly shot and killed a homeless man appears at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

Today at 13:40 How to empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Kwanda Ndoda - Innovation Manager in the All Children On Track portfolio at the DG Murray Trust

Today at 14:05 The Series on Cannabis - Legalities of Cannabis on SA (episode 4) Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Rosalind Lake - Director and global Head of Consumer Markets for Norton Rose Fulbright.

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

Today at 15:50 [Explainer] Why taking part in a census is important Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:10 Home Affairs meet UNHCR over Asylum seekers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] #MyHometown Bethel Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bettie Jordaan.

Today at 16:50 EWN: Nthuthuko Shoba trial Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, second number

Today at 18:09 US FED ripple effects to emerging countries interest rate hike cyle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Today at 18:13 Discovery Health's presentation to parliament on NHI The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

