Chief Justice interviews: Dali Mpofu to be probed for 'possible misconduct' – Legal Practice Council.

Guest:: Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Guest: Sandy Smith, Numerologist,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, SA Medical Association
Interim Chairperson
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN Reporter, |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cynthia Stimpel, Former SAA treasurer,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior
politics journalist
Guest: Jeff Wicks, NEWS24 Reporter |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Monyae, Associate professor of Political Science and International Relations and Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies (CACS) at the University of Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST