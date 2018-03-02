Beginning of the end for the DA-EFF relationship

The marriage of convenience between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance in three of the country's biggest municipalities looks on the verge of collapse. Forged after the local government election in August 2016‚ the two parties teamed up to remove the ANC from power in the Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth)‚ Johannesburg and Tshwane metros. But now‚ about a year away from a national vote‚ it appears the relationship is very much on the rocks. The sticking point? The land.
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barry Schoub, Prof | Director at National Institute Of CommunicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global CryptoLISTEN TO PODCAST