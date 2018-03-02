Beginning of the end for the DA-EFF relationship

The marriage of convenience between the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance in three of the country's biggest municipalities looks on the verge of collapse. Forged after the local government election in August 2016‚ the two parties teamed up to remove the ANC from power in the Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth)‚ Johannesburg and Tshwane metros. But now‚ about a year away from a national vote‚ it appears the relationship is very much on the rocks. The sticking point? The land.