Launch of The Whistleblower House

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
Fuel price to increase by at R2.33 a litre
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:13
Petrol industry association response to government's extension of levy reprieve
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Today at 18:14
Precision intervention to diesel rebate scheme a sustainable option to buffer food price increases from fuel hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Today at 18:15
Average cost of living continues to be out of reach for consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner and CEO at Moms and Money at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Famous Brands' annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Naspers adds financial advisory LifeCheq to its growing list of fintech investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - alternative options to living annuities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Implications of cancelling a property sale agreement
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lethabo Mashishi - Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Wits Planetarium to retire its Star Projector at the end of June Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the director at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics Professor Roger Deane about the history and future of... 31 May 2022 3:49 PM
Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July The fuel levy is being suspended for a further two months but with different amounts per month. 31 May 2022 3:13 PM
Health Department clears up proof of vaccination confusion Mandy Wiener speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Healthcare. 31 May 2022 1:40 PM
View all Local
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Masina re-election the worst outcome for ANC Ekurhuleni - Political analyst Professor of Political Science at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana talks about the re-election of Mzwandile Masina... 30 May 2022 12:16 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Everyone is waiting! Govt should have already announced fuel prices - AA Mandy Wiener interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 31 May 2022 1:21 PM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
View all Business
'You can shower twice a day but the skin must not suffer,' says dermatologist Thabo Mduli spoke to dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker to explain if showering every day is good or bad for your skin. 31 May 2022 1:15 PM
Why is South Africa a nation of worriers? Lester Kiewit spoke to associate author Dr Nicky Falkof about her new book 'Worrier State' and why we are so anxious as a country. 31 May 2022 12:27 PM
WATCH: Kangaroo fighting man for more than five minutes goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2022 10:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for b... 31 May 2022 6:37 AM
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart B... 26 May 2022 11:55 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
View all Sport
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Travis Barker's ex auctions ring for $120,000 as he weds Kourtney Kardashian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 May 2022 8:54 AM
Celebration to promote LGBTQI-inclusive Africa Organiser of the Africa Day festival, Kgosi Rampa, speaks to Bongani Bingwa about the jam packed four-day festival. 27 May 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2022 8:29 AM
'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development. 27 May 2022 8:24 AM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!' Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse. 31 May 2022 11:27 AM
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib. 30 May 2022 6:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Depending solely on fuel imports threatens energy security The oligopoly of major companies where the entire country is dependent on four or five major petroleum producers must be broken. 27 May 2022 11:26 AM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Launch of The Whistleblower House

Launch of The Whistleblower House

22 February 2022 12:43 PM

Guest: Cynthia Stimpel, Former SAA treasurer, 


Premier David Makhura releases the Gauteng Province’s State of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Report.

31 May 2022 1:08 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

Health Department clarifies confusion on on proof of vaccination for travellers.

31 May 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Ramphelane Morewane

Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

31 May 2022 1:00 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

SAFTU says workers are being exploted, this as the cost of living continues to soar.

31 May 2022 12:50 PM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

Cost of livng increasing: consumers warned to brace themselves for even more food price increases.

31 May 2022 12:36 PM

Guest: Mervyn Abrahams, Programme Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Stats SA releases the quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter of 2022.

31 May 2022 12:32 PM

Guest: Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General

DA protests in 7 provinces against expected fuel increases.

31 May 2022 12:19 PM

Guest: Kevin Mileham | Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA

Consumers brace themselves for fuel incrases, many calling for the scrapping of the fuel levy.

31 May 2022 12:16 PM

Guest: Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

Sports Wrap!

30 May 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

SAWS issues warning of possibl gale force winds along coast of KZN.

30 May 2022 12:55 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

Cigarette butts the most littered plastic items on earth - Anti-smoking group

Local

Local

Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It's our money!'

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Millions of young people are unemployed, they

Local

Fuel levy suspended for one more month, adjusted for July

Local Business

CT woman describes terror at alleged abduction attempt by e-hailing driver

31 May 2022 5:25 PM

North West teacher shot and killed outside Rustenburg school

31 May 2022 5:21 PM

Gunmen kill 24 in anglophone Cameroon, says mayor

31 May 2022 4:48 PM

