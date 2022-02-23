The ANC calls on the western cape legislature standing committee on premier and constitutional affairs to set a date for premier winde to report on the terms of reference for the investigation into suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Today at 18:09 Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Today at 18:13 Finance minister Enoch Godongwana focuses on reducing SA's debt in his maiden budget The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Its a rubicon budget The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University

Today at 18:48 Tax implications for individual and corporates The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica

Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

