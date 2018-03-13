NUMSA blocks IPP signing through last minute court interdict

"That is what makes us suspicious as a trade union“Why are they so keen to sign the deal, when we do not know how it will affect us the working class"Another example, where it seems deals are being made with those who are closest to power”"We are sick and tired of the government making decisions without involving us the public the court definetly ruled in our favour”
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Barry Schoub, Prof | Director at National Institute Of CommunicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global CryptoLISTEN TO PODCAST