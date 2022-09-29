Bain & Co. served a blow this as National Treasury has bans the company from tendering for public sector contracts for a period of 10 years.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with. 10 October 2022 3:39 PM
What the law says around working past your retirement age Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fai... 10 October 2022 3:38 PM
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving. The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promo... 10 October 2022 2:00 PM
View all Local
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Politics
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits. 10 October 2022 7:23 PM
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa. 10 October 2022 6:24 PM
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 10 October 2022 6:08 PM
View all Business
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career... 10 October 2022 3:23 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa? The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise. 10 October 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 9:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 8:31 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 9:01 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Bain & Co. served a blow this as National Treasury has bans the company from tendering for public sector contracts for a period of 10 years.

Bain & Co. served a blow this as National Treasury has bans the company from tendering for public sector contracts for a period of 10 years.

29 September 2022 10:16 AM

Guest: Michael Marchant | Senior researcher at Open Secrets Project


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

The South African Communist Party (SACP) pleads that government look into investing in building new power plants as we navigate energy crisis.

10 October 2022 11:03 AM

Guest: Alex Mashilo, SACP national spokesperson

Newly sworn in Mayor, Dada Morero visits Eldarado Park after various clashes

10 October 2022 11:02 AM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

Satawu updates us on their strike- members have vowed to paralyse operations.

10 October 2022 10:58 AM

Guest: Amanda Tshemese | Head Of Communication at Satawu

Minister Zulu to brief media on child support top-up and r350 covid-19 social relief of distress grants on 10 october

10 October 2022 10:50 AM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter |

Why does the DA continue to lose black prominent leaders? Former KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from the party.

10 October 2022 10:35 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

City of Joburg mayoral committee sworn in- Reflecting on the MMC's also Mpho Phalatse hold press briefing.

10 October 2022 10:31 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob in court battling Downer and Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan on alleged publishing of medical note and Legal analysis on Zuma, Downer and Maughan private prosecution matter.

10 October 2022 10:25 AM

Guests: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Bernadette Wicks

Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst

6 decomposed bodies discovered in a building in Joburg- some of the women are beleived to be sex workers.

10 October 2022 10:12 AM

Guest: Col Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

7 October 2022 11:09 AM

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

Sports wrap

7 October 2022 11:04 AM

Guest: Mawande Matheza

Amid restrictions in Gauteng, dept says South Africans overuse water

Local

We don't want Transnet to become another Eskom - Raymond Parsons

Business

Are police officers convicted of rape being let off the hook by SAPS?

Local

Russia gains ground among young in troubled Burkina

10 October 2022 8:37 PM

SACP: Only Solution to load shedding crisis is to build new power stations

10 October 2022 7:52 PM

Civil society groups launch campaign against proposed Electoral Amendment Bill

10 October 2022 7:11 PM

