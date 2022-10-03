Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi outlines grade 1 & 8 placements.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Woolworths goes plastic-free at the tills Don't be surprised to find you can't get a plastic bag when you visit your nearest Woolworths this week. 9 October 2022 1:25 PM
Lukhanyo Mdingi, breaking boundaries in fashion Gushwell Brooks speaks to fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi, founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi. 9 October 2022 1:05 PM
Plan, plan, plan, that's the key to healthy eating This National Nutrition Week, dieticians are stressing the importance of meal planning as the key to healthy eating. 9 October 2022 10:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life. 7 October 2022 2:54 PM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi outlines grade 1 & 8 placements.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi outlines grade 1 & 8 placements.

3 October 2022 12:49 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

7 October 2022 1:09 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

Sports wrap

7 October 2022 1:04 PM

Guest: Mawande Matheza

Lesotho Elections underway.

7 October 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Herbet Moyo - Lesotho Times Editor.

The University of Cape Town council deliberates on how to move forward with investigation into the allegations of capture and misconduct against Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor (VC), and Babalwa Ngonyama.

7 October 2022 12:51 PM

Guest: Adriaan Basson, editor, News24

The Police Ministry and the eThekwini municipality are teaming up to decisively deal with crime and causative factors of crime in some of the most violent areas in the municipality.

7 October 2022 12:46 PM

Guest: Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.

Transnet announces Force majeure at Transnet port terminals this as strike action continues.

7 October 2022 12:44 PM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

Cosatu observes World Day for Decent Work by staging protest.

7 October 2022 12:43 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

Mpumalanga announces new cabinet

7 October 2022 12:29 PM

Guest: Mweli Masilela, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Preview: Newly sworn-in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi anounces Members of the Executive.

7 October 2022 12:20 PM

Guests: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)

Former president zuma released from the system of correctional services

7 October 2022 12:15 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

Business Local

School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health

Local

Brace for Stage 2 loadshedding on Monday

Local

Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death in alleged revenge attack

9 October 2022 5:39 PM

Mob threatens Netcare 911 personnel who were helping wounded man

9 October 2022 5:21 PM

Stage 2 load shedding returns on Monday

9 October 2022 2:01 PM

