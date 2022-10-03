Sports wrap with Mawande.

Guest: Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Guest: Majirata Latela a senior reporter at theReporter newspaper in LesothoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dwain Ponsonby, Ward 17 - Eldarado parkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leon SchreiberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Megan Lessing | Media Advocacy Officer at Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alex Mashilo, SACP national spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso ModiseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Tshemese | Head Of Communication at SatawuLISTEN TO PODCAST