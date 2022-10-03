Sports wrap with Mawande.

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
Clement Manyathela's open line: Red Bull's money breach & 'moving beyond Zuma' The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's application to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside. 11 October 2022 12:57 PM
Sam Mhangwani presents: All roads lead to Moretele Park 2022 tribute concert One of the biggest outdoor picnic festivals in South Africa has returned in 2022 after a two-year break 11 October 2022 12:42 PM
View all Local
Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA If govt can't provide functional infrastructure it must step aside and allow private sector to find solutions, says Berries ZA cha... 11 October 2022 6:08 PM
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed? In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made... 11 October 2022 11:52 AM
'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC ActionSA Founder, Herman Mashaba, speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch of ActionSA's consultative dialogue with Gauteng r... 11 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
Sanlam looking to acquire major stake in Medscheme owner AfroCentric Sanlam says the deal would allow it to provide a "more holistic" product offering including medical aid, health insurance and admi... 11 October 2022 5:08 PM
View all Business
Red Cederberg promises to be an intimate escape to recuperate Justin Bonello spoke to Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk about a new and serene destination in Red Cederberg. 11 October 2022 4:36 PM
'I worry about my nephew who shows signs of autism' Jodi Snipe is a young researcher with a passion for using art as a form of communication with neurodiverse people. 11 October 2022 2:54 PM
Exploring different forms of de-stressing outside of traditional therapy As end-of-year fatigue begins to tighten its grip, most people are looking for non-traditional ways to unwind and de-stress. 11 October 2022 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports wrap with Mawande.

Sports wrap with Mawande.

3 October 2022 11:10 AM

Guest: Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Lesotho election deemed successful this as New party wins most seats.

11 October 2022 11:07 AM

Guest: Majirata Latela a senior reporter at theReporter newspaper in Lesotho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Eldarado Community satisfied with the Mayor's visits? What are their demands, are the clashes continuing?

11 October 2022 10:56 AM

Guest: Dwain Ponsonby, Ward 17 - Eldarado park

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance demands amendments be made to the ministerial handbook.

11 October 2022 10:51 AM

Guest: Leon Schreiber

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu calls for the scrapping of perks for Cabinet ministers.

11 October 2022 10:42 AM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits the crime scene in Stilfontein following mine shaft raid.

11 October 2022 10:29 AM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sex workers continue to ask for the decriminalization of Sex work this after bodies found are linked to them.

11 October 2022 10:22 AM

Guest: Megan Lessing | Media Advocacy Officer at Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What was behind the brutal murder of six people in joburg? The 21 year old suspect is in the dock today.

11 October 2022 10:17 AM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The South African Communist Party (SACP) pleads that government look into investing in building new power plants as we navigate energy crisis.

10 October 2022 11:03 AM

Guest: Alex Mashilo, SACP national spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Newly sworn in Mayor, Dada Morero visits Eldarado Park after various clashes

10 October 2022 11:02 AM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Satawu updates us on their strike- members have vowed to paralyse operations.

10 October 2022 10:58 AM

Guest: Amanda Tshemese | Head Of Communication at Satawu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Over my dead body': Mashaba remains adamant about coalitions with the ANC

Politics Local

Are company support structures for employees effective?

Local

Liquidations up 45%: 'Businesses too slow to benefit from business rescue'

Business Local

Massive explosion at Durban substation leaves half the city in the dark

Local

EWN Highlights

Zelensky pleads for Ukraine 'air shield' after Russian onslaught

12 October 2022 5:14 AM

Transnet strike: Lives & livelihoods are at stake Mr President - Berries ZA

11 October 2022 8:08 PM

Protesting Transnet workers in CT: We’ll return to work after getting fair offer

11 October 2022 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA