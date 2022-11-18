The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
The Rohatyn Group buys Ethos Private Equity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart MacKenzie - CEO at Ethos Private Equity
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
HBR at 100 The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Ansara - Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball Publishers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Levy - Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates
Today at 19:33
IN CPT STUDIO: Other People's Money : Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr - Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam. 21 November 2022 3:58 PM
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan? What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27... 21 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life? A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning ra... 18 November 2022 4:03 PM
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the... 18 November 2022 3:45 AM
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. 21 November 2022 2:29 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it

18 November 2022 10:57 AM

Guest: Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson

The government said its revised wage offer of 7.5% for public servants will come at a cost of R31 billion to the fiscus. But trade union federation Cosatu was not having it

18 November 2022 10:57 AM

Guest: Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson


Sports Wrap

21 November 2022 11:44 AM

Guest: Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch, he welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.

21 November 2022 10:58 AM

Guest: Govan Whittles - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Commuters struggle to make their way to work and school this as the taxi strike disrupts services.

21 November 2022 10:54 AM

Guests: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

Nceba Enge, 1st Deputy Chair- Santaco Western Cape

Nomboleko Simayile, the Eastern Cape woman accused of murdering her four children to death, has died in hospital.

21 November 2022 10:39 AM

Guest: Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter

An israeli fugitive that’s been on interpol’s red list and 7 others are expected back in court today.

21 November 2022 10:29 AM

Guest: Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter

Senzo Meyiwa trial continues: a new witness takes the stand today.

21 November 2022 10:27 AM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has uphled the Gauteng High Court’s finding that former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole was illegal.

21 November 2022 10:25 AM

Guests: Nicole Fritz, executive director of the Helen Suzman Foundation

Bernadette Wicks

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

18 November 2022 11:13 AM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports wrap with Tholakele.

18 November 2022 11:06 AM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

Dept of Correctional Services still studying Zuma parole judgment

21 November 2022 6:46 PM

21 November 2022 6:46 PM

JHB City Power: Treasury office in CBD owes us R34m

21 November 2022 6:32 PM

DA wants Eskom declared a state of disaster

21 November 2022 5:52 PM

