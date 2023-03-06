Analysis: president Cyril Ramaphosa set to announce his Cabinet reshuffle tonight at 7pm and South Africans await the announcement of a new Minister of Electricity- Chris Yelland speaks to us about what we need to consider before this announcement.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Analysis: president Cyril Ramaphosa set to announce his Cabinet reshuffle tonight at 7pm and South Africans await the announcement of a new Minister of Electricity- Chris Yelland speaks to us about what we need to consider before this announcement.

Analysis: president Cyril Ramaphosa set to announce his Cabinet reshuffle tonight at 7pm and South Africans await the announcement of a new Minister of Electricity- Chris Yelland speaks to us about what we need to consider before this announcement.

6 March 2023 12:26 PM

Guests: Khaya Sithole, Analyst.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst.


MANDY’S BOOK OF THE WEEK: Standing Up for Science.

6 July 2023 1:41 PM

Guest:Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Prof. Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Center for the AIDS Program of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA)

Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad dies aged 84.

6 July 2023 12:50 PM

Guest: Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC Spokesperson

Cosatu and its affiliated unions march in various parts of the province, this over SA’s ailing economy.

6 July 2023 12:48 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter.

Mike Shingange, COSATU 1st Deputy President.

Boksburg Gas Leak: 16 people including women and children have died from this after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked.

6 July 2023 12:45 PM

Guests: Sivuyile Ngodwana, Ekurhuleni Mayor.

Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter.

The Democratic Alliance outlines its plans to combat a repeat of state capture.

5 July 2023 1:53 PM

Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter.

Zandile Khumalo has written to the Presiden pleading that the Senzo Meyiwa trial be prioritised. This after a new Judge has been appointed to preside over the case. This as the trial is expected to start from scratch with a new Judge on July 17.

5 July 2023 1:52 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjami, Judges Matter Researcher.

The ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula holds a press briefing on the putcomes of the National Working Committee.

5 July 2023 1:52 PM

Guest: Ndaedzo Nethondze, EWN Reporter.

Kass Naaidoo calls for SA to prioritize the professionalization of women’s sport.

4 July 2023 1:21 PM

Guest: Kass Naidoo, cricket commentator and founder of gsport4girls

Petrol price set to drop from tomorrow.

4 July 2023 1:13 PM

Guest: Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

Cosatu announces a massive strike for Thursday over SA’ ailing economy.

4 July 2023 12:59 PM

Guest: Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator - Cosatu

Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

Local Politics

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

DR Congo and South Africa plan security pact

6 July 2023 9:19 PM

