SAFTU to open case against Andre de Ruyter at the Hillbrow Police Station

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will lay criminal charges against André de Ruyter on Monday.



The union says that the former Eskom CEO has failed to respond to a letter from Saftu in which it requests that De Ruyter provide information to authorities about alleged criminality at Eskom.



Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku (listen to the audio).