Parliament arson case postponed to 8 May 202

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Parliament arson case postponed to 8 May 202

Parliament arson case postponed to 8 May 202

28 March 2023 1:27 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

KZN heightens law enforcement operations ahead of the Easter Long weekend - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, leads the monitoring on the N3.

6 April 2023 1:10 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni announces his appointment of the new Mayoral Committee which he promises will mark a turning point in the City of Ekurhuleni, towards restoring the dignity of the residents of the Metro.

6 April 2023 1:08 PM

Guest: Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The City of Cape town’s Executive Director of energy explain how municipal electricity tariffs are structured and will elaborate on the work being undertaken by the various city departments to end rolling blackouts

6 April 2023 1:04 PM

Guest: Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, provides an update on the power stations visits conducted between 20 March and 31 March 2023.

6 April 2023 12:33 PM

Guest: Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN Senior Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheli Cele is in Sebokeng, this after eight suspected CIT robbers killed and four wounded in a shootout with Gauteng police.

6 April 2023 12:14 PM

Guest: Orrin Singh, EWN Senior Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Specialist investigator shares insights on where convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Betser could be.

5 April 2023 1:38 PM

Guest:Mike Bolhuis, Special Investigator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans breathe a sigh of relief as The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announce 93 grade petrol is decreasing in price by one cent a litre, while 95 grade increases by 2 cents.

5 April 2023 1:15 PM

Guest: Layton Beard, AA Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Trump indictment; Donald Trump finally has his day in court, what criminal charges is he facing?

5 April 2023 1:07 PM

Guest: Ayesha Kajee, Political Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Section 194 Inquiry into Adv Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues.

5 April 2023 1:02 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explanation on arrest of a lawyer for the Office of the State Attorney, Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee. He was allegedly paid R34m over 17 months - at R66 000 a day for 517 consecutive days on holidays, weekends.

5 April 2023 12:53 PM

Guest: Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Wesabela impilo yakhe unina kaThabo Bester

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA