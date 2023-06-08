The African Transformation Movement has called for Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Qhubudile Dyantyi to recuse himself, this after allegations of bribery have surfaced.

Guest: Zama Ntsona - ATM Spokesperson
Guest: Louisa Zondo, Author and Riky Rick’s mother.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Exepert.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ndaedzo Nethonze, EWN Snr. Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, Johannesburg MMC for public safety.
Vhatuka Mbelengwa, E-hailing association national spokesperson.
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Valentine Matlatla, Deputy Regional Secretary, SAMWULISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ziniko Mhlaba, Newzroom Afrika Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST