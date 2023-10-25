The Modder East Gold One mine in Springs says about 200 of the over 500 miners, who were underground for three days, have returned to the surface.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It's o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim 'recovering well' after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA "Sipho", shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won't hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023 10:28 AM
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with 'Saving All My Love For You'. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows [WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day? 25 October 2023 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its 'forever wars' – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN' AWESOME (and not only because they're good) I'm no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I'm falling deeply in love with South Africa's national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Modder East Gold One mine in Springs says about 200 of the over 500 miners, who were underground for three days, have returned to the surface.

The Modder East Gold One mine in Springs says about 200 of the over 500 miners, who were underground for three days, have returned to the surface.

25 October 2023 1:53 PM

Calls for DMRE to intervene in mine hostage issue.



AMCU denied reports its members were holding miners hostage.





NUM says miners that resurfaced at Springs mine escaped from hostage situation. 



EWN EXCLUSIVE: The impact the devastating water shortage in Linmeyer is having on its residents and businesses. The radio voicers are accompanied by a video from multimedia. 



RAND WATER TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON BULK WATER PROVISION IN ITS AREA OF SUPPLY. 



Presidency takes us through their plans to fix Transnet. 



Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.



Activist Angela Yeung tackles world’s eighth-highest peak to raise GBV awareness. 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

The Arms Deal corruption case has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The court is expected to hear an application from former President Jacob Zuma to remove state advocate Billy Downer from the point.

26 October 2023 1:37 PM

Today marks nine years since Senzo Meyiwa was killed in his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home. Follow up on the Gold-One mine situation. Have all the mineworkers resurfaced, and what’s the way forward with the battle of the unions that led to the drama unfolding? Inquiry into deadly Marshalltown fire gets underway. Police are destroying R800 million worth of drugs tomorrow. Details around where it’s being held are being kept a secret. It starts at 07:00. Only one person per media organisation is allowed so that Thabiso will film. Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel will provide a comprehensive update on South Africa's preparedness for hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum and insights into the forthcoming program. Your attendance and coverage are highly valued. The KZN Education Department holds a media briefing on the state of education, especially in light of the recent storms. Several schools were damaged. Monday marks the start of the matric exams. Mandy’s book of the week, Bounce: How to Raise Resilient Kids and Teens, is an easy-to-read, effective guide that can make an immediate difference to your parenting approach and relationship with your children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Production is still at a standstill at the Modder East Gold Mine in Springs. Miners staged a sit-in after their shift ended yesterday, demanding that AMCU be recognised as the majority union.

24 October 2023 1:56 PM

The IEC officially launched the election in 2024. The commission will outline registration drive dates and other logistics. 

Adriaan Basson | Road to 2024: Can the DA run Parliament?

The Pretoria High Court will on Tuesday morning hear further evidence on the rights of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa and later making a confession.

Update by Minister of Higher Education to SCOPA on the National Skills Fund and NSFAS investigations. 

South Africans rally behind the Boks after allegations of racial slurs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report 23 October 2023

23 October 2023 1:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report 20 October 2023

20 October 2023 1:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report 19 October 2023

19 October 2023 1:58 PM

Will Kholeka Gcaleka make the cut? Parliament decided on a new Public Protector.
Senzo Meyiwa matters back in court. The admissibility of a recording will be argued. This is the recording that Magistrate Cronje took while Bongani Ntanzi was confessing.The East London denies  EFF leader Julius Malema's application to have his firearm discharge case struck off the roll.Xolani Khumalo, Presenter of the drug-busting television show called Sizokuthola is appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court tomorrow where he is facing one count of murder. Springboks lineup announced, names unchanged for England clash. Mandy’s book of the week: The Thabo Story.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC holds a media briefing on the outcomes of the weekend meeting.

18 October 2023 2:52 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC members have asked that Minister Pravin Gordhan to return with a more comprehensive report on the country’s state-owned enterprises, they have further suggested that Electricity Minister Doctor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have access to the Eskom

17 October 2023 1:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC concludes three day meeting; they brief media on issues around crime and ailing SOE’s.

16 October 2023 1:53 PM

The 2-nd Green Hydrogen Summit kicks off at the Century City Conference Centre. President Cyril Ramaphosa leads opening opening address.The Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN) is demanding accountability from Johannesburg and Rand Water over constant water shortages. Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Prince Simakade who also identifies himself as King of the Zulu nation - is now challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise King Misuzulu as heir to the Zulu throne. SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA citizens killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

13 October 2023 12:59 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

Entertainment Sport

HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

