The Modder East Gold One mine in Springs says about 200 of the over 500 miners, who were underground for three days, have returned to the surface.

Calls for DMRE to intervene in mine hostage issue.
AMCU denied reports its members were holding miners hostage.
NUM says miners that resurfaced at Springs mine escaped from hostage situation.
EWN EXCLUSIVE: The impact the devastating water shortage in Linmeyer is having on its residents and businesses. The radio voicers are accompanied by a video from multimedia.
RAND WATER TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON BULK WATER PROVISION IN ITS AREA OF SUPPLY.
Presidency takes us through their plans to fix Transnet.
Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.
Activist Angela Yeung tackles world’s eighth-highest peak to raise GBV awareness.
Today marks nine years since Senzo Meyiwa was killed in his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home. Follow up on the Gold-One mine situation. Have all the mineworkers resurfaced, and what's the way forward with the battle of the unions that led to the drama unfolding? Inquiry into deadly Marshalltown fire gets underway. Police are destroying R800 million worth of drugs tomorrow. Details around where it's being held are being kept a secret. It starts at 07:00. Only one person per media organisation is allowed so that Thabiso will film. Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel will provide a comprehensive update on South Africa's preparedness for hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum and insights into the forthcoming program. Your attendance and coverage are highly valued. The KZN Education Department holds a media briefing on the state of education, especially in light of the recent storms. Several schools were damaged. Monday marks the start of the matric exams. Mandy's book of the week, Bounce: How to Raise Resilient Kids and Teens, is an easy-to-read, effective guide that can make an immediate difference to your parenting approach and relationship with your children.
The IEC officially launched the election in 2024. The commission will outline registration drive dates and other logistics.
Adriaan Basson | Road to 2024: Can the DA run Parliament?
The Pretoria High Court will on Tuesday morning hear further evidence on the rights of one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa and later making a confession.
Update by Minister of Higher Education to SCOPA on the National Skills Fund and NSFAS investigations.
South Africans rally behind the Boks after allegations of racial slurs.
Will Kholeka Gcaleka make the cut? Parliament decided on a new Public Protector.
Senzo Meyiwa matters back in court. The admissibility of a recording will be argued. This is the recording that Magistrate Cronje took while Bongani Ntanzi was confessing.The East London denies EFF leader Julius Malema's application to have his firearm discharge case struck off the roll.Xolani Khumalo, Presenter of the drug-busting television show called Sizokuthola is appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court tomorrow where he is facing one count of murder. Springboks lineup announced, names unchanged for England clash. Mandy's book of the week: The Thabo Story.
The 2-nd Green Hydrogen Summit kicks off at the Century City Conference Centre. President Cyril Ramaphosa leads opening opening address.The Water Community Action Network (WaterCAN) is demanding accountability from Johannesburg and Rand Water over constant water shortages. Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Prince Simakade who also identifies himself as King of the Zulu nation - is now challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise King Misuzulu as heir to the Zulu throne. SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE.