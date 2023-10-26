The Arms Deal corruption case has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The court is expected to hear an application from former President Jacob Zuma to remove state advocate Billy Downer from the point.

Today marks nine years since Senzo Meyiwa was killed in his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home. Follow up on the Gold-One mine situation. Have all the mineworkers resurfaced, and what’s the way forward with the battle of the unions that led to the drama unfolding? Inquiry into deadly Marshalltown fire gets underway. Police are destroying R800 million worth of drugs tomorrow. Details around where it’s being held are being kept a secret. It starts at 07:00. Only one person per media organisation is allowed so that Thabiso will film. Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel will provide a comprehensive update on South Africa's preparedness for hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum and insights into the forthcoming program. Your attendance and coverage are highly valued. The KZN Education Department holds a media briefing on the state of education, especially in light of the recent storms. Several schools were damaged. Monday marks the start of the matric exams. Mandy’s book of the week, Bounce: How to Raise Resilient Kids and Teens, is an easy-to-read, effective guide that can make an immediate difference to your parenting approach and relationship with your children.