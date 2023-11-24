THE MIDDAY REPORT WITH MANDY WIENER 24 NOVEMBER 2023

We get the latest from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after threats to cut its power supply today. The facility has been highlighted as one of the entities owing millions of Rands in unpaid electricity bills.
Electricity minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa will, on behalf of the government, receive the first consignment of energy equipment donated by the People’s Republic of China in Pietermaritzburg.
City of Tshwane residents are urged to reduce their water consumption or face the possibility of no water.
The High Court in Johannesburg will judge the case between Marshalltown fire victims and the Home Affairs department. The victims’ lawyers applied to stop 32 of the undocumented migrants from being deported.
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 29 November 2023.
Mandy's book of the week: "Blackouts & Boerewors" by Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey.
The trial within a trial resumes in the Senzo Meyiwa matter. Leigh Matthew's murderer, Donavan Moodley, is back in court. Matthews was kidnapped and killed in 2004. COSATU, SAFTU and political parties will join the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. These organisations will march in protest to express their support for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Open Secrets Exclusive: Investigation reveals Open Secrets exposes a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture and murder. The evidence implicates at least four units of the SANDF in crimes dating back to 2019. Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the audit outcomes of National and Provincial governments for the 2022/23 financial year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A 21-year-old student made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court, charged with the murder of local teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts was reportedly raped and strangled to death late last month.The Senzo Meyiwa Trial continues.EWN speaks to the family of the four people who were shot dead in KZN yesterday. KZN police say it’s believed five suspects entered the homestead in Mfume on Monday morning and began shooting. Four people were killed. mA study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and its partners revealed a slight decline in people living with HIV in South Africa.
The Moonshot Pact, formally known as the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, is meeting today to engage with civil society organisations on what they would like the organisation to prioritise ahead of the 2024 general elections. The pact is a grouping of 8 opposition parties. The Defend Our Democracy Movement will launch a national civil society campaign called Election Watch. Election Watch aims to observe and pronounce the integrity of the upcoming 2024 elections in South Africa. Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa leads a media briefing to announce essential developments in South African sport, arts and culture.
DA leader John Steenhuisen will conduct an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to survey the congestion.
A fight ensues at the SenzoMeyiwa Trial. Wardens clash with the accused in court during the tea adjournment, telling them to sit properly.
The man accused of murdering pastor Liezel de Jager appears in court.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns that swimming conditions have worsened due to the high spring tide on Sunday.
South Africans cautioned as the heatwaves continue.
SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE!
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has weighed in on Israel's decision to recall its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, saying it’s “a great pity” that it’s come to this.
Mary Kluk , Vice President, SA Jewish Board of Deputies +And Snawo Tambo EFF Spokeperson weigh in on the issue.
NPA updating the Justice Committee on implementing recommendations of the Zondo Commission and also presenting its quarterly updates on TRC cases. Lindsay EWN Reporter gives an update.
Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko returns to the Middelburg Magistrates Court today. This for judgment on an inquiry to establish if there’s been an unreasonable delay in his case. Bernadette EWN Reporter gives an update.
EFF walks out of its disciplinary processes before the Powers and Privileges Committee. What next? The hearings are expected to continue today. Babalo Ndenze EWN Reporter gives an update
Sergeant Batho Mogola will return to the witness stand in the Senzo Mewiya murder trial today. He has been testifying on the arrest and escort of two of the accused between May and June 2020 when they allegedly made confessions. The court is hearing a trial within a trial to establish the admissibility of the confession statements with the defense claiming that the men were beaten and suffocated in order to confess. 5 men stand accused of the football star’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend- singer Kelly Khumalo.Kgomotso Modise EWN Reporter gives an update.
Xolani Khumalo, the Former presenter of the popular drug busting show, Sizokuthola is back in court for his murder trial. The court is going to determine whether his case will be transferred to a high court for trial. Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter gives an update.
The Nelson Mandela Children’s fund released its report titled the state of the South African Children which documents their living condition. The report ‘s findings include millions living below poverty line, thousands of abuse and neglect cases. Mpho Masienyane- Khauoe, Founder of NGO Lintle Community Awakening weigh in on the report.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa states that it is pleased with the number of South Africans who have registered to vote. Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, 16 November 2023. Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth appear in the Pretoria Regional Court regarding charges of fraud as well as contravening the Customs and Excise Act, the International Trade Administration Act and the Exchange Control Act. The Senzo Meyiwa Trial continues. Search and rescue teams have resumed their search for two young people, understood to be 18 and 21 years old, who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River, near Olifantsvlei in Johannesburg, on Saturday night. Due to the shortage of generation capacity and the need to manage emergency reserves, Stage 3 load shedding will remain in force until 05:00 on Monday. State of the South African Child Report paints a promising picture of the future. SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE.LISTEN TO PODCAST