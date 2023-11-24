THE MIDDAY REPORT WITH MANDY WIENER 24 NOVEMBER 2023

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has weighed in on Israel's decision to recall its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, saying it’s “a great pity” that it’s come to this.



Mary Kluk , Vice President, SA Jewish Board of Deputies +And Snawo Tambo EFF Spokeperson weigh in on the issue.







NPA updating the Justice Committee on implementing recommendations of the Zondo Commission and also presenting its quarterly updates on TRC cases. Lindsay EWN Reporter gives an update.



Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko returns to the Middelburg Magistrates Court today. This for judgment on an inquiry to establish if there’s been an unreasonable delay in his case. Bernadette EWN Reporter gives an update.



EFF walks out of its disciplinary processes before the Powers and Privileges Committee. What next? The hearings are expected to continue today. Babalo Ndenze EWN Reporter gives an update



Sergeant Batho Mogola will return to the witness stand in the Senzo Mewiya murder trial today. He has been testifying on the arrest and escort of two of the accused between May and June 2020 when they allegedly made confessions. The court is hearing a trial within a trial to establish the admissibility of the confession statements with the defense claiming that the men were beaten and suffocated in order to confess. 5 men stand accused of the football star’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend- singer Kelly Khumalo.Kgomotso Modise EWN Reporter gives an update.



Xolani Khumalo, the Former presenter of the popular drug busting show, Sizokuthola is back in court for his murder trial. The court is going to determine whether his case will be transferred to a high court for trial. Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter gives an update.



The Nelson Mandela Children’s fund released its report titled the state of the South African Children which documents their living condition. The report ‘s findings include millions living below poverty line, thousands of abuse and neglect cases. Mpho Masienyane- Khauoe, Founder of NGO Lintle Community Awakening weigh in on the report.

