Loadshedding stage 8, were we ever on it, and what does the grid look like now?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car. 2 December 2023 1:20 PM
View all Local
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
View all Politics
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
View all Business
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey' The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country. 2 December 2023 3:35 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Sport
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Loadshedding stage 8, were we ever on it, and what does the grid look like now?

Loadshedding stage 8, were we ever on it, and what does the grid look like now?

27 November 2023 1:43 PM

DA leader John Steenhuisen will conduct an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to survey the congestion.

A fight ensues at the SenzoMeyiwa Trial. Wardens clash with the accused in court during the tea adjournment, telling them to sit properly. 

The man accused of murdering pastor Liezel de Jager appears in court. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warns that swimming conditions have worsened due to the high spring tide on Sunday.

South Africans cautioned as the heatwaves continue. 

SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE!


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

The Midday Report 01 December 2023

1 December 2023 1:41 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Gauteng Provincial Government and City Power conduct a site inspection tour to assess some of the plants that have been earmarked for upgrades as part of the Provincial Alternative Energy Plan.

30 November 2023 1:29 PM

We get the latest from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after threats to cut its power supply today. The facility has been highlighted as one of the entities owing millions of Rands in unpaid electricity bills.

Electricity minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa will, on behalf of the government, receive the first consignment of energy equipment donated by the People’s Republic of China in Pietermaritzburg.

City of Tshwane residents are urged to reduce their water consumption or face the possibility of no water.

The High Court in Johannesburg will judge the case between Marshalltown fire victims and the Home Affairs department. The victims’ lawyers applied to stop 32 of the undocumented migrants from being deported.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 29 November 2023.

Mandy's book of the week:  "Blackouts & Boerewors" by Karl Tessendorf and Greg Gilowey.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN speaks to affected family members after the tragic accident at Impala Platinum Mine that claimed the lives of 11 people

29 November 2023 2:36 PM

The trial within a trial resumes in the Senzo Meyiwa matter. Leigh Matthew's murderer, Donavan Moodley, is back in court. Matthews was kidnapped and killed in 2004. COSATU, SAFTU and political parties will join the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. These organisations will march in protest to express their support for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Open Secrets Exclusive: Investigation reveals Open Secrets exposes a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture and murder. The evidence implicates at least four units of the SANDF in crimes dating back to 2019. Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefed Parliament on the audit outcomes of National and Provincial governments for the 2022/23 financial year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eleven miners have died, and more were injured and hospitalised due to an incident at their operations in Rustenburg in North West

28 November 2023 1:29 PM

A 21-year-old student made his first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates Court, charged with the murder of local teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Thirty-four-year-old Kluyts was reportedly raped and strangled to death late last month.The Senzo Meyiwa Trial continues.EWN speaks to the family of the four people who were shot dead in KZN yesterday. KZN police say it’s believed five suspects entered the homestead in Mfume on Monday morning and began shooting. Four people were killed. mA study by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and its partners revealed a slight decline in people living with HIV in South Africa.
The Moonshot Pact, formally known as the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, is meeting today to engage with civil society organisations on what they would like the organisation to prioritise ahead of the 2024 general elections. The pact is a grouping of 8 opposition parties. The Defend Our Democracy Movement will launch a national civil society campaign called Election Watch. Election Watch aims to observe and pronounce the integrity of the upcoming 2024 elections in South Africa. Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa leads a media briefing to announce essential developments in South African sport, arts and culture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE MIDDAY REPORT WITH MANDY WIENER 24 NOVEMBER 2023

24 November 2023 5:09 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela details the Province’s crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

23 November 2023 1:49 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report 22 November 2023

22 November 2023 1:29 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report 21 November 2023

21 November 2023 1:18 PM

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has weighed in on Israel's decision to recall its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, saying it’s “a great pity” that it’s come to this.

Mary Kluk , Vice President, SA Jewish Board of Deputies +And Snawo Tambo EFF Spokeperson weigh in on the issue.



NPA updating the Justice Committee on implementing recommendations of the Zondo Commission and also presenting its quarterly updates on TRC cases. Lindsay EWN Reporter gives an update.

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko returns to the Middelburg Magistrates Court today. This for judgment on an inquiry to establish if there’s been an unreasonable delay in his case. Bernadette EWN Reporter gives an update.

EFF walks out of its disciplinary processes before the Powers and Privileges Committee. What next? The hearings are expected to continue today. Babalo Ndenze EWN Reporter gives an update

Sergeant Batho Mogola will return to the witness stand in the Senzo Mewiya murder trial today. He has been testifying on the arrest and escort of two of the accused between May and June 2020 when they allegedly made confessions. The court is hearing a trial within a trial to establish the admissibility of the confession statements with the defense claiming that the men were beaten and suffocated in order to confess. 5 men stand accused of the football star’s 2014 murder at the home of his girlfriend- singer Kelly Khumalo.Kgomotso Modise EWN Reporter gives an update.

Xolani Khumalo, the Former presenter of the popular drug busting show, Sizokuthola is back in court for his murder trial. The court is going to determine whether his case will be transferred to a high court for trial. Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter gives an update.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s fund released its report titled the state of the South African Children which documents their living condition. The report ‘s findings include millions living below poverty line, thousands of abuse and neglect cases. Mpho Masienyane- Khauoe, Founder of NGO Lintle Community Awakening weigh in on the report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Independent Congress councillor Margaret Arnolds was announced as the Speaker of the City of Johannesburg.

20 November 2023 1:52 PM

The Electoral Commission of South Africa states that it is pleased with the number of South Africans who have registered to vote. Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, 16 November 2023. Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth appear in the Pretoria Regional Court regarding charges of fraud as well as contravening the Customs and Excise Act, the International Trade Administration Act and the Exchange Control Act. The Senzo Meyiwa Trial continues. Search and rescue teams have resumed their search for two young people, understood to be 18 and 21 years old, who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River, near Olifantsvlei in Johannesburg, on Saturday night. Due to the shortage of generation capacity and the need to manage emergency reserves, Stage 3 load shedding will remain in force until 05:00 on Monday. State of the South African Child Report paints a promising picture of the future. SPORTS WRAP WITH MAWANDE. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder

Local

Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental

Local

Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings

Politics

EWN Highlights

Observatory substation fire: Repair work may take up to 7 days - City Power

2 December 2023 6:02 PM

Gauteng slapped with another incoming heatwave

2 December 2023 5:48 PM

Mashaba urges SAns not to leave country's future in govt's 'unpatriotic' hands

2 December 2023 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA