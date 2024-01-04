The Midday Report 04 January 2024

Streaming issues?
702 Drive with John Perlman
702 Drive with John Perlman
Latest Local
School bullies are often bullied and 'need counselling, not punishment'
A study shows that pupils who bully others at school are often bullied too and that this behaviour is a reflection of our society.
8 January 2024 3:46 PM
NHI Bill threatens all citizens' human rights - Health Funders Association
The Health Funders Association (HFA) believes that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be a threat to our constitutional righ...
8 January 2024 2:36 PM
South Africa will win its case against Israel – human rights lawyer
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.
8 January 2024 12:09 PM
SACP slams Zuma’s MK party ahead of 2024 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is taking on Jacob Zuma’s MK party.
8 January 2024 12:48 PM
112-year-old ANC unlikely to win future elections outright - Ralph Mathekga
The ANC is gearing up to host its 112th anniversary celebration this weekend.
8 January 2024 12:22 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why
Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35.
8 January 2024 11:10 AM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job
R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach.
3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions
Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals.
29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why...
Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling.
29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Prepaid vs contract: Knowing which phone deal best suits you
Ultimately, it is all about your circumstances and what you can afford.
8 January 2024 3:04 PM
E-cigarette taxes: SA must strike a balance between economic and health concerns
The 21st century has seen a massive expansion in the ways that people can consume tobacco and nicotine.
8 January 2024 10:45 AM
Should I have children? Why society’s idealisation of motherhood benefits no one
For anyone considering their biological clock, this one's for you.
8 January 2024 10:20 AM
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.
5 January 2024 2:40 PM
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.
3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist
3 January 2024 11:43 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie...
8 January 2024 2:12 PM
Happy birthday, Elvis Presley! The King of Rock 'n' Roll would've been 89 today
Uh huh huh, Elvis was a Capricorn!
8 January 2024 11:36 AM
'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep the Golden Globes
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ took home five Golden Globe awards.
8 January 2024 9:52 AM
[WATCH] 1000 cars trapped in Sweden after record cold snap
1000 vehicles were trapped for 24 hours due to heavy snow in Sweden.
5 January 2024 1:46 PM
Palestinians and animals are starving at the Gaza Zoo
Many displaced Palestinians have sought refuge at the Gaza Zoo, among emaciated animals.
5 January 2024 11:47 AM
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake
1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet....
2 January 2024 10:57 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show
20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d...
19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up?
Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv...
19 December 2023 7:42 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...
8 January 2024 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.
21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.
21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Podcasts
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 04 January 2024
The Midday Report 04 January 2024
4 January 2024 1:20 PM
More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report 08 January 2024
8 January 2024 1:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 05 January 2023
5 January 2024 1:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 03 January 2024
3 January 2024 1:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 02 January 2024
2 January 2024 1:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report - 29 December 2023
29 December 2023 1:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report - 28 December 2023
28 December 2023 1:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report - 27 December 2023
27 December 2023 1:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 22 December 2023
22 December 2023 1:32 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
The Midday Report 21 December 2023
21 December 2023 1:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
arrow_forward
