The Midday Report 03 January 2024

702 Drive with John Perlman
View Article
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years
Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS...
10 January 2024 1:48 PM
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing
Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water.
10 January 2024 1:38 PM
GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is calling on Africa to support South Africa in its case against Israel at the Intern...
10 January 2024 12:44 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt
ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme...
10 January 2024 7:12 AM
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air
Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating wi...
9 January 2024 11:15 AM
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi
'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate.
9 January 2024 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.
10 January 2024 7:37 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.
10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.
9 January 2024 9:22 PM
View all Business
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues)
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issue...
10 January 2024 2:42 PM
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app?
It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love.
10 January 2024 2:36 PM
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing
Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls.
10 January 2024 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.
10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the...
9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.
9 January 2024 9:23 AM
View all Sport
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies
Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'.
10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert
Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'.
10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators
The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie...
8 January 2024 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?
The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate.
10 January 2024 11:34 AM
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta...
10 January 2024 10:54 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.
10 January 2024 9:15 AM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why
Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35.
8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show
20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d...
19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.
10 January 2024 9:15 AM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.
9 January 2024 7:42 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)
Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...
8 January 2024 6:45 AM
View all Opinion
Podcasts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report 03 January 2024
The Midday Report 03 January 2024
3 January 2024 1:36 PM
More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report 10 January 2024
10 January 2024 1:52 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report 09 January 2024
9 January 2024 2:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report 08 January 2024
8 January 2024 1:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report 05 January 2023
5 January 2024 1:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report 04 January 2024
4 January 2024 1:20 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report 02 January 2024
2 January 2024 1:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report - 29 December 2023
29 December 2023 1:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report - 28 December 2023
28 December 2023 1:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midday Report - 27 December 2023
27 December 2023 1:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trending
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years
Local
GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’
Local
Israel accuses South Africa of weaponising UN Genocide Convention in ICJ case
Politics
Highlights
Two women swept away in flash floods during cleansing ritual in Bramley
10 January 2024 6:20 PM
FF Plus slams govt for failing to properly address issue of stolen govt weapons
10 January 2024 5:50 PM
CoCT receives backlash over removal of Palestine flag mural in Lavender Hill
10 January 2024 4:35 PM
