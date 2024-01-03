The Midday Report 03 January 2024

Streaming issues? Report here
71 State-issued firearms disappeared from SANDF, DCS armouries over last 5 years Of the 71 firearms, 53 of the SANDF’s firearms were stolen or lost during the given period, while 18 firearms belonging to the DCS... 10 January 2024 1:48 PM
Fees for top tier government schools are skyrocketing Education is extremely important, but the costs can make your eyes water. 10 January 2024 1:38 PM
GOTG calls on AU to support SA at the ICJ: ‘We can’t sit and watch a massacre’ Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is calling on Africa to support South Africa in its case against Israel at the Intern... 10 January 2024 12:44 PM
Ramaphosa unfazed by ActionSA's bid to probe ANC settlement of Ezulweni debt ActionSA in a request to the IEC for an explanation of how the ANC was able to settle its R102 million debt with Ezulweni Investme... 10 January 2024 7:12 AM
DA lays criminal charges against Nzimande after wasted chance to clear the air Last week, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse leaked a series of recordings alleging that there's a corruption scheme operating wi... 9 January 2024 11:15 AM
A new South Africa requires new leaders says Rise Mzansi 'Rise Mzansi' will be contesting the 2024 general elections with Former news editor Songezo Zibi as its presidential candidate. 9 January 2024 9:53 AM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 10 January 2024 7:37 AM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 10 January 2024 6:40 AM
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators. 9 January 2024 9:22 PM
Can I return my gifts without a receipt? (& other post-festive consumer issues) Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler to tackle several common post-festive consumer rights issue... 10 January 2024 2:42 PM
Is LinkedIn the newest dating app? It seems more people are turning to LinkedIn to find love. 10 January 2024 2:36 PM
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls. 10 January 2024 10:19 AM
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test. 10 January 2024 9:49 AM
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the... 9 January 2024 5:12 PM
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old. 9 January 2024 9:23 AM
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ rewrote the script of Hollywood superhero movies Letitia Wright played Shuri who became the new 'Black Panther'. 10 January 2024 11:30 AM
Doja Cat to stage the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) concert Virtual reality gives fans the chance to 'attend' Doja Cat's 'Scarlet Tour'. 10 January 2024 8:42 AM
[PREVIEW] Showmax's new crime doccie ‘Convict Conman’ exposes sexual predators The two-part series follows the journey of two journalists determined to uncover the truth behind sexual predators Dawie de Villie... 8 January 2024 2:12 PM
After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’? The conflict still has a long way to run and may be headed towards stalemate. 10 January 2024 11:34 AM
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which sta... 10 January 2024 10:54 AM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas. 10 January 2024 9:15 AM
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico. 9 January 2024 7:42 PM
How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier) Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book... 8 January 2024 6:45 AM
