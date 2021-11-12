702 Unplugged - Wonderboom

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Developments in the City of Joburg metro
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:35
Cash strapped Post Office wants R8 billion bailout from Treasury
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nomkhita Mona - CEO at SA Post Office
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Employee benefits
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Viresh Maharaj, Executive for strategy and customer experience, Alexander Forbes
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Incontinence
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Peter Hayward-Butt ( Brait CEO)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
The fiscal crisis SA faced in the last two years is diminishing, thanks to the NT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first c... 22 November 2021 9:24 PM
DA's Campbell beats ANC's Masina to become Ekurhuleni mayor She was up against the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mzwandile Masina. 22 November 2021 7:02 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Immediate service delivery will be main focus - Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell The newly elected mayor reflects on what her plan of action now that she has been elected. 23 November 2021 8:50 AM
'Unless we put together solid coalitions our governments will be vulnerable' DA federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says the psychological message is that the African National Congress can be beaten. 23 November 2021 7:53 AM
'DA forced to work with opposition if they want to succefully run these metros' Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz reflects on the new developments in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. 23 November 2021 7:10 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson stumbling during speech leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] 911 call from babysitter about hilariously not finding child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 November 2021 8:14 AM
Dudu Busani-Dube shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 22 November 2021 12:25 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
702 Unplugged - Wonderboom

702 Unplugged - Wonderboom

12 November 2021 2:56 PM

Guest:  Cito Otto – Lead singer of Wonderboom  


Cheating spouses

22 November 2021 2:44 PM

Guest:  Armand Trollip  - Owner of Cheatingspouses.co.za

Embracing the future of education: top 5 trends to expect in 2022

22 November 2021 2:08 PM

  Louise Schoonwinkel

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Improving mental health in the work place.

22 November 2021 2:03 PM

Professor Stoffel Grobler - Psychiatrist  chats to us about what you can do to improve mental health in the work place. 

Listers and industry colleagues bids farewell To Azania

19 November 2021 3:03 PM
The Upside of Failure: Azania Mosaka

19 November 2021 2:49 PM
Travel Feature - Getting high (on life) at a health hydro

19 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor 
Member of the Southern African Freelancers' Association (Safrea)

Life and career transition -Navigating a Career transition

19 November 2021 1:36 PM

Guest: Obenewa Amponsah, Transformational coach, facilitator and speaker; Founder & CEO at Obenewa Amponsah & Associates 

Transitioning into a new career

19 November 2021 1:28 PM

Karabo Jale, 702 Traffic Reporter and Stand- Up Comedian 

Relebogile Mabotja, New Host of 702 Afternoons 

Knowler Knows - Funeral Policy invalid after paying for years

18 November 2021 3:07 PM

  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Ninja | 

How unlearning works -Unlearning some of the systems and ways of doing things for a long time

18 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Lady - Unlearning Expert and Innovation Facilitator

'DA forced to work with opposition if they want to succefully run these metros'

Politics

'Unless we put together solid coalitions our governments will be vulnerable'

Politics

Immediate service delivery will be main focus - Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Day 7 of SAHRC hearing into July unrest

23 November 2021 9:29 AM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma special medical parole hearing

23 November 2021 9:25 AM

SAHRC: No evidence linking noodle deaths to tampering by foreign nationals

23 November 2021 8:39 AM

