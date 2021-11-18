How unlearning works -Unlearning some of the systems and ways of doing things for a long time

Streaming issues? Report here
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
How unlearning works -Unlearning some of the systems and ways of doing things for a long time

How unlearning works -Unlearning some of the systems and ways of doing things for a long time

18 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Lady - Unlearning Expert and Innovation Facilitator


702 Unplugged - Mzanzi Ballet

26 November 2021 2:48 PM

South African Mzanzi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst tells Relebogile Mabotja more about Mzanzi Ballet Christmas Show on #702Unplugged

Upside of failure - Riaad Moosa

26 November 2021 2:42 PM

  Riaad Moosa – Comedian and Actor 

Travel Feature - 5 tips for international travel with babies

26 November 2021 2:13 PM

Guest:  Gabbi Brondani – Travel Correspondent 

Knowler Knows - What not to do this Black Friday

25 November 2021 3:05 PM

  Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 

30 YEARS OF THE 16 DAYS CAMPAIGN: RECENT SHELTER INDABA GIVES

25 November 2021 2:12 PM

 MOVEMENT MUCH-NEEDED HOPE AS GBV PANDEMIC INTENSIFIES
  Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development

Mental Health Check-In Moment - how treatment can help those with depression and anxiety

25 November 2021 1:49 PM

 

Psychiatrist from SADAG Kobus Roux chats about how treatment can help those with depression and anxiety  

 

Oxford Languages announces its 2021 Word of the Year

24 November 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Dr Phillip Louw - Oxford University Press South Africa - Lead Publisher: Dictionaries and Dictionary Data

Mental Health Check-In Moment  - chats to us about teen suicide, and what you must do if someone tells you they want to kill themselves.

24 November 2021 1:47 PM

Dr Helen Clark chats to us about teen suicide, and what you must do if someone tells you they want to kill themselves. 

 

The Series Edition - Episode 4 - Wine as an asset class

23 November 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Higgo Jacobs | Wine Consultant And Founding Member at South African Sommelier Association (Sasa)

He’s just not man enough: The social expectation of masculinity

23 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Nontombi Velelo -  PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free

'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls

Business

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

Parly debates creating a Chapter 9 institution dedicated to fighting corruption

26 November 2021 6:59 PM

Wits professor urges SA to urgently test-and-trace to curb spread of new variant

26 November 2021 6:37 PM

WATCH LIVE: Health dept officials answer questions on new COVID variant

26 November 2021 5:40 PM

