Oxford Languages announces its 2021 Word of the Year

Guest: Dr Phillip Louw - Oxford University Press South Africa - Lead Publisher: Dictionaries and Dictionary Data
Riaad Moosa – Comedian and ActorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gabbi Brondani – Travel CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Knowler – Consumer NinjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
MOVEMENT MUCH-NEEDED HOPE AS GBV PANDEMIC INTENSIFIES
Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development
Psychiatrist from SADAG Kobus Roux chats about how treatment can help those with depression and anxiety
Dr Helen Clark chats to us about teen suicide, and what you must do if someone tells you they want to kill themselves.
Guest: Higgo Jacobs | Wine Consultant And Founding Member at South African Sommelier Association (Sasa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nontombi Velelo - PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the FreeLISTEN TO PODCAST