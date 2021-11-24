Oxford Languages announces its 2021 Word of the Year

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
Oxford Languages announces its 2021 Word of the Year

Oxford Languages announces its 2021 Word of the Year

24 November 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Dr Phillip Louw - Oxford University Press South Africa - Lead Publisher: Dictionaries and Dictionary Data


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

2:30 pm - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

26 November 2021 2:48 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upside of failure - Riaad Moosa

26 November 2021 2:42 PM

  Riaad Moosa – Comedian and Actor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - 5 tips for international travel with babies

26 November 2021 2:13 PM

Guest:  Gabbi Brondani – Travel Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - What not to do this Black Friday

25 November 2021 3:05 PM

  Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

30 YEARS OF THE 16 DAYS CAMPAIGN: RECENT SHELTER INDABA GIVES

25 November 2021 2:12 PM

 MOVEMENT MUCH-NEEDED HOPE AS GBV PANDEMIC INTENSIFIES
  Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - how treatment can help those with depression and anxiety

25 November 2021 1:49 PM

 

Psychiatrist from SADAG Kobus Roux chats about how treatment can help those with depression and anxiety  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment  - chats to us about teen suicide, and what you must do if someone tells you they want to kill themselves.

24 November 2021 1:47 PM

Dr Helen Clark chats to us about teen suicide, and what you must do if someone tells you they want to kill themselves. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series Edition - Episode 4 - Wine as an asset class

23 November 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Higgo Jacobs | Wine Consultant And Founding Member at South African Sommelier Association (Sasa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

He’s just not man enough: The social expectation of masculinity

23 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Nontombi Velelo -  PhD candidate and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

Correctional services operations lay down the law in prisons

26 November 2021 2:13 PM

