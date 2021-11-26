702 Unplugged - Mzanzi Ballet

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Debate and vote on 18th amendment to section 25 of constitution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
Nine suspects linked to a multi-million tender fraud from Gauteng Health Department appear in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:41
SIU briefs parliament on Gauteng PPE corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Ace Magashule and Edwin Sodi take the NPA head on over asbestos case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:56
Ramaphosa wraps up West Africa visit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:09
TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future' WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines. 7 December 2021 7:34 AM
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisi... 6 December 2021 4:41 PM
View all Local
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book "The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It's a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don't pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book "The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja
arrow_forward
702 Unplugged - Mzanzi Ballet

702 Unplugged - Mzanzi Ballet

26 November 2021 2:48 PM

South African Mzanzi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst tells Relebogile Mabotja more about Mzanzi Ballet Christmas Show on #702Unplugged


More episodes from Afternoons With Relebogile Mabotja

Cyber Crimes are now apart of our law

6 December 2021 2:35 PM

Emma Sadleir Berkowitz | Founder and CEO at Digital Law Company 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don't start 2022 in a cash crunch

6 December 2021 2:02 PM

Guest:  Benay Sager – Chairperson of The National Debt Counsellors' Association  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Stone Jets

3 December 2021 2:50 PM

  Given Nkanyane and guitarist Manfred Klose 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of failure - Sipho Hotstix Mabuse

3 December 2021 2:36 PM

Guest: Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Road tripping along the Eastern Cape's Sunshine coast

3 December 2021 2:02 PM

  Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Missing cellphone data

2 December 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: :  Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

  Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to do it you witness Gender based Violence

2 December 2021 2:01 PM

  Kyan Leung - Sonke Gender Justice Policy and Advocacy Unit Manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Food that boosts mental health

2 December 2021 1:46 PM

Dr Sherona Rawats chats to us about food that boosts mental health 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Somebody's watching you

1 December 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - An attitude of gratitude

1 December 2021 2:01 PM

Joanna Kleovoulou Clinical Psychologist, chats to us about the benefits of an attitude of gratitude 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor

Local

Ex-Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa & wife get bail in R221mil tender fraud case

7 December 2021 12:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Struggle veteran Ebrahim Ebrahim laid to rest

7 December 2021 12:12 PM

Nedlac recommends mandatory vaccination at workplaces

7 December 2021 11:54 AM

