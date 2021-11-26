702 Unplugged - Mzanzi Ballet

Today at 12:23 Debate and vote on 18th amendment to section 25 of constitution. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:37 Nine suspects linked to a multi-million tender fraud from Gauteng Health Department appear in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

Today at 12:41 SIU briefs parliament on Gauteng PPE corruption. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Ace Magashule and Edwin Sodi take the NPA head on over asbestos case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 12:56 Ramaphosa wraps up West Africa visit. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 18:09 TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

