Master Class: Food photography

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Latest Local
Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. 3 February 2021 2:55 PM
Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register. 3 February 2021 1:22 PM
After 547 people succumbed to COVID-19, death toll reaches 44,946 The Health Department has also recorded 2, 649 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. 3 February 2021 6:36 AM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Master Class: Food photography

Master Class: Food photography

2 June 2016 4:23 PM

Taking great photographs of food is a hard-earned skill—after all, that's why some people are lucky enough to get paid for it. But it's also a lot easier to hone these days, no matter who you are; even a smartphone can yield gorgeous, high-quality images.  Sure, professional cameras and lenses—provided you know how to use them—can make taking a great photo easier, but they're by no means necessary to the process. Just think of all the amazing Instagram feeds out there. What separates magazine-worthy photos from their less impressive counterparts isn't a fancy camera or expensive equipment. It's an understanding of what it takes to compose an appealing image and the confidence to execute your vision.


Traditional Marriage and Civil marrriage and death - Who get what ?

3 February 2021 2:06 PM

Guests: Lebza - Caller/ Listener

  Zama Mopai, Customary Law Expert and Lecturer at University of Venda

The Series - How to start a Side Hustle

2 February 2021 2:40 PM

Guest:  Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

Zoom Dysmorphia

2 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics

10 Things Bonisile learnt in his 160 days as Mihla's father

2 February 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Bonisile - Caller

Homeschooling vs online schooling - choosing the right route for you

1 February 2021 2:39 PM

Guests: Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq

Nomthi Lenyai, Blogger of Optimi Home

Employees let down by failed promise of economic relief through Covid-19 TERS

1 February 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Kirsten Pearson - Spokesperson for Corruption Watch

702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Nduduzo Makhathini

29 January 2021 3:00 PM

  Nduduzo Makhathini |  at Jazz Artist

The Upside of Failure - Mabli Ntuli

29 January 2021 3:00 PM
Travel Feature - Do's and Dont's when going on a self drive in a game park

29 January 2021 2:05 PM

Guest:  Edward Ndlovu – Activities Head Guide at Skukuza

Food Feature - Creamed with Love

29 January 2021 1:33 PM

Thando Mvimbeli - Founder of Creamed With Love

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

Sport

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

Several Kruger National Park roads, bridges damaged by floods

3 February 2021 4:27 PM

Cosatu disappointed with Golden Arrow over ‘unwillingness to protect drivers’

3 February 2021 3:03 PM

Greyhound to stop operating after 37 years of service

3 February 2021 2:18 PM

