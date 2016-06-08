Master Class: Tea

Tea is the second most consumed drink in the world, surpassed only by water. An often-surprising fact to tea novices is that all teas (Black, Green, Oolong, White, and Pu'erh) come from the same plant. The scientific name of this versatile plant is Camellia sinensis (it's actually related to the lovely camellia flowers seen in botanical gardens and landscapes). Dilhan C. Fernando is the younger son of Dilmah Founder, Merrill J. Fernando. The names of Dilhan and his brother Malik form the 'Dilmah' brand, the first producer owned tea brand. Dilhan C. Fernando was today’s master teache. He taught us all about tea; the types, flavours, how to taste and brew your favourite cup of tea.
