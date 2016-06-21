Can South Africa do without deputy ministers?

Paul Kaseke, Sessional Lecturer, School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand was on the radio with Azania this afternoon discussing the possibility of a South African government without deputy ministers. The South African government recently outlined several measures to cut its running cost. This includes a R7 billion reduction in the public sector wage bill over the next three yearsas well as a reduction in travel costs, entertainment budgets, catering expenses and restrictions on conferences.