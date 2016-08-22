Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational with Gobela Nokulinda Mkhize

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
CER says court has affirmed activists' rights to free speech
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne Govindsamy - Former corporate Accountability Programme Head at Centre for Environmental Rights (CER)
Today at 12:23
An absolutely groundbreaking judgment from the WC High Court today as Deputy Judge President Goliath rules #SLAPP suits brought by mining companies against environmental activists and journalists constitute an abuse of process against our constitutional v
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Clarke - Mining Veteran
Today at 12:27
Zondo commission: Eskom back in the spotlight
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
Presidential Employment Stimulus plan aims to create more jobs - Youth Capital responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital
Today at 12:37
By-elections postponed to May: IEC.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 12:40
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 12:41
SONA Briefing - State of Readiness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
UAE's "Hope" probe to Mars successfully enters orbit of red planet - SANSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Today at 12:45
DA leader John Steenhuisen tears into President Cyril Ramaphosa in his ‘True State of the Nation’ address.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:52
Second Impeachment Trial of Former President Donald Trump - Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:10
On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
Brain drain a threatens SA's economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:13
Goolam Ballim on economy & preview of Sona
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The Business of Reddit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Is the Box Store JustNow a real lay-by platform?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational with Gobela Nokulinda Mkhize

Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational with Gobela Nokulinda Mkhize

22 August 2016 5:09 PM

Sangoma Nokulinda Mkhize will be hosting a talk on Ubizo, Mental Health and Intergenerational Trauma in Johannesburg at The Victory Theatre on Saturday the 3rd of September and on the 9th of September at Durban’s Kwa Muhle Museum. The 90 minute talk centres around ubizo (The Calling) in relation to mental health and intergenerational trauma. She explains “The talk will address symptoms of an ancestral calling and other types of spiritual callings as they relate to and differ from  mental health issues and intergenerational trauma in South Africa.


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

The Series - How to start a Side Hustle (part 2)

9 February 2021 2:35 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Girls on Fire ?

9 February 2021 1:34 PM

Guest: Tshepi Mmekwa - Media Liaison for Girls on Fire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of the first 1000 days of our lives, on our mental health

8 February 2021 2:34 PM

Guest: Nicole Canin - Counselling Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Global campaign to gather 50 000 photographs of children to make the Internet safer for kids

8 February 2021 2:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scouts of South Africa

8 February 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:  Dr Brendon Hausberger - Chief Scout

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unplugged: Thando

5 February 2021 2:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure: DJ Sbu

5 February 2021 2:55 PM

Guest: Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature: The world's most powerful passports

5 February 2021 2:09 PM

Guest: Gabbi Brondani, Travel Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Wrong prices on the shelves, and consumer debt trends

4 February 2021 3:17 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler, Taylor Paul - 702 Listener

  Benay Sager | Chief Operating Officer  at Debtbusters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the Masters Court

4 February 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Adv Martin Mafojane, Chief Master in the Dept of Justice and Constitutional Development  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi

Local

Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'

Politics

396 people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,742 infections recorded

Local

SACP blames DA for deaths of 4 children in sinkhole collapse along N2 in Nyanga

10 February 2021 12:10 PM

Dept pressing ahead with land reform - Minister Didiza

10 February 2021 10:58 AM

Buffalo City wants harsher punishment for businesses breaking COVID-19 rules

10 February 2021 10:47 AM

