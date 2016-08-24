Caster Semenya shares her reflections of winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Well, most of us, at least. Some, of course, had set their clocks for 1:30am to catch a glimpse of Caster's tryst with history and destiny.Fifty five seconds and 28 milliseconds later she was an Olympic gold champion, catapulted into a realm of stardom only a few in this world will ever accomplish Caster Semenya's is an extraordinary story. But it is certainly not hers alone. Caster told Azania that her victory on Sunday was for everyone and anyone who has ever faced discrimination over their "looks" or for "being different".