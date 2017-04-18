Plastic bag recycling in South Africa

Guest: Albi Modise - Head of Communications. Department of environmental Affairs



Plastic bag recycling in South Africa has moved into the national spotlight in recent weeks, with media space expended to invoke debate about the effectiveness of the regulations as well as inferences about the use of funds collected as a result of the plastic bag levy. The Department of Environmental Affairs welcomes these developments as policy-making and implementation by its nature and form must enlist constructive and educational discussions.